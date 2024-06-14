Highlights Manchester United have tabled an opening bid for Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

The initial offer is said to be £35 million, which is much lower than the Toffees' valuation of the player.

Branthwaite missed out on England's Euro 2024 squad but looks to be Man United's priority target at centre-back.

Manchester United have tabled an opening bid to sign England international Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

It was reported yesterday that personal terms between the Red Devils and the defender had already been agreed, with the 21-year-old being earmarked as the first major signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era. Although at the time no negotiations had taken place between the clubs, the agreement with the player was seen as a big first move.

Now, United have made their opening advance to Everton. However, the offer is believed to be way below the Toffees' asking price and is set to be rejected.

United bid £35m for Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton are believed to want double the amount to sell

According to The Athletic, United's opening bid to secure the services of Branthwaite is in the region of £35m. However, it is noted that this will not be enough to get the deal over the line, with Everton believed to value the player at closer to £70m, more than double the initial offer. As such, the bid is expected to be swiftly rejected.

Everton believe that Branthwaite's value belongs in the same bracket as that of Harry Maguire, who signed for the Red Devils back in 2019 for £80m. This would also see him valued in the same light as Virgil Van Dijk when the Dutchman made his move to Liverpool.

Despite Everton's stance that they may be unwilling to budge on their asking price, reports indicate that Everton are among six clubs required to sell players by June 30th to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Since Branthwaite is an academy product, his sale would be considered pure profit, significantly enhancing the club's ability to avoid further sanctions. The pressure to secure a deal by this deadline may mean that Sean Dyche and co will have to lower their demands.

Why Manchester United want Branthwaite

The Englishman had a breakthrough season

With Everton struggling to secure the necessary resources to bolster their squad in the transfer market last summer, Branthwaite was among several young players given a chance to excel under Dyche. After previous loan stints at Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven, the 21-year-old was integrated into the first team, forging a strong defensive partnership with James Tarkowski.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Arsenal (18) kept more clean sheets in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign than Everton (13).

His emergence comes at a time when the Theatre of Dreams is in desperate need of a new face at the heart of their defence. With Raphael Varane's departure and the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof uncertain, it has been suggested that two central defenders could arrive at the club this summer.

It is believed that Branthwaite suits the mold that Erik ten Hag and Jason Wilcox are after. As a defender who is comfortable with the ball on either foot, the youngster can slot next to Lisandro Martinez. The fact he is a homegrown talent is also believed to be a bonus.