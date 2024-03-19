Highlights Southgate is top choice for Manchester United by Ratcliffe, backed by stars and Ashworth.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been identified as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's number one choice to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Star.

The report claims that Southgate has the backing of some of United's stars as well as incoming director of football Dan Ashworth. His contract with the Three Lions is set to expire in December this year after the European Championship in Germany. The Football Association are keen to tie the 53-year-old down to a new contract.

Southgate has a close relationship with Ashworth following their time together at the FA, with the latter being a big fan of the former England international. He's yet to discuss his future until after Euro 2024, and if United were to get their hands on him, it won't come cheap. It would cost Ratcliffe around £800,000 in compensation for the current Three Lions head coach.

Ratcliffe is hoping for a decision sooner rather than later, so he can plan for next season as well as the future at Old Trafford. United's new co-owner believes that the Englishman would be the perfect choice to build a winning team at United again - but it remains to be seen if he can tempt Southgate.

Ratcliffe not Convinced by Ten Hag

The Dutchman is Under Pressure at Old Trafford

Despite the sensational 4-3 win against Liverpool in the FA Cup last weekend, Ten Hag remains under a lot of pressure during his second season in charge of the club. The Red Devils were dumped out of the Champions League in the group stage and currently sit sixth in the Premier League - nine points behind Aston Villa in fourth place.

Ratcliffe is not 'fully convinced' that Ten Hag deserves to remain in the Old Trafford dugout for the foreseeable future, but journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that the Dutchman could save his job by continuing to develop up-and-coming talents.

Having gone through the lengthy process of gaining approval from the Football Association and Premier League, the Red Devils finally entered a new era as the INEOS chief executive completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club last month.

Despite only arriving in the boardroom not too long ago, Ratcliffe has already informed Ten Hag that sealing qualification for the Champions League is the top priority.

The club's decision on whether to sack Ten Hag will be influenced by their financial situation, according to The Times. Ten Hag would take home up to £10 million in compensation should he be sacked a year before his contract is due to expire in 2025.

Gareth Southgate's Time at England

He has Established himself as a Top Coach

Southgate was appointed as England manager in 2016 following Sam Allardyce's departure. Before that, the Three Lions had not won a knockout game since 2006 before they beat Colombia in the Round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup. That tournament ended in defeat at the semi-final stage, but it was their best performance at a tournament since 1996.

He also delivered England's first ever appearance in a final since 1966 in a tournament that made England fans truly believe they could win something for the first time. The nation were narrowly beaten by Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley. The 2022 World Cup was also lost by fine margins as they lost to the reigning World Champions, France in the quarter-finals.