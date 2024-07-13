Highlights Manchester United are set to decide on the future of Sofyan Amrabat next week.

The central midfielder will be leaving Fiorentina, regardless, and a permanent deal could cost £21.4m.

Man Utd are considering a move for Ferdi Kadioglu amid left-back issues.

Manchester United are preparing to make a decision on the future of Sofyan Amrabat next week, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that the Morocco international is planning to leave his parent club, Fiorentina, this summer.

In their pursuit of a defensive midfielder last summer, the Red Devils snared La Viola's midfield man as a long-term replacement for Casemiro. But it’s safe to say that things have not exactly gone to plan for all parties.

After Erik ten Hag recently signed a new contract extension, the Dutch tactician and his new-look entourage - Dan Ashworth, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox included - will be looking to address their widespread squad issues ahead of 2024/25.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amrabat became the first Moroccan to ever play for Manchester United after he made his debut in a 3-0 League Cup win against Crystal Palace.

Man Utd Set to Make Sofyan Amrabat Future

Midfielder to leave Fiorentina regardless

Close

In the summer of 2023, Ten Hag and co signed the 27-year-old on a season-long loan with an option to buy. Per Sky Sports, Manchester United had to pay £8.5m (€10m) to see the 2022 World Cup star join temporarily, while a permanent deal would cost £21.4m (€25m).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Romano suggested that a decision over what the future holds for Amrabat at Old Trafford will be made in due course. The Italian football insider revealed that Manchester United’s option to buy still stands, while the Huizen-born enforcer will be leaving his parent club, Fiorentina, for certain:

“Understand Manchester United are planning to make decision on Sofyan Amrabat next week. They’ve still the option to buy Amrabat available but the internal decision will be made soon, next week. Amrabat, planning to leave Fiorentina and waiting for Man United.”

Across last term, the 57-cap Morocco international failed to rack up either a goal or an assist in 30 outings across all competitions. His start to life in English football started slowly, but he did showcase glimpses of brilliance, particularly in his side’s 2-1 win in the FA Cup final.

Man Utd Lead Premier League Race for Ferdi Kadioglu

Left-back mooted amid concerns over Shaw and Malacia

Close

One of Ten Hag’s biggest problem areas last campaign was at left-back. Neither Luke Shaw nor Tyrell Malacia enjoyed a lengthy stretch of games across the 2023/24 campaign, with the latter failing to play a solitary minute from start to finish.

As such, Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Fenerbahce and Turkey star Ferdi Kadioglu. Per Calciomercato, fellow Premier League duo Newcastle United and Liverpool are also in the race for the midfielder, but the Red Devils are in pole position.

Ferdi Kadioglu - Positions Position Games Goals Assists Left-back 66 4 8 Attacking midfield 56 5 9 Right winger 44 5 8 Right-back 37 2 4 Left winger 23 7 5 Right midfield 19 1 0 Left midfield 19 2 1 Central midfield 15 3 3 Second striker 1 0 0 Defensive midfield 1 0 0

Able to play in an array of positions from left-back to attacking midfield, the 24-year-old’s positional versatility is an attractive prospect for all would-be buyers. Labelled a ‘constant menace’ by journalist Zach Lowy, Juventus are also an interested party with the versatile ace's contract ending in the summer of 2026.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 13/07/2024