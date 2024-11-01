Manchester United nearly opted to activate the release clause of a current Premier League manager before appointing Ruben Amorim as their next manager, according to reports. It was confirmed by the club on Friday that Amorim had signed a deal until 2027 to become the new head coach at Old Trafford, with the 39-year-old starting his post on November 11th.

United were linked with other alternatives, including Brentford boss Thomas Frank. However, it has been revealed that INEOS had considered making a move for Fulham's Marco Silva before ultimately deciding to select his compatriot to become the successor to Erik ten Hag.

Related Every Portuguese Manager in Premier League History [Ranked] There have been six Portugeuse managers in Premier League history, with 15 jobs between them. Who have been the best and who have been the worst?

United Considered Marco Silva Approach

It is claimed that the club decided his release clause was too expensive

According to a report from the Daily Mail, it is claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe in particular was keen on the idea of bringing in a homegrown talent to United, or at least a manager with Premier League experience. This led to Silva becoming one of the top candidates, given his recent impressive work at Craven Cottage.

However, the main drawback was that the former Everton boss had a release clause believed to be in the region of £10 million. Despite this, the Red Devils supposedly came close to pulling the trigger in order to bring the 47-year-old to the Theatre of Dreams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Silva is Fulham's longest-serving manager since Chris Coleman left the club in 2007.

The story does contradict earlier reports that United only had Amorim in mind for the job once it was decided that Erik ten Hag would leave the club. It was claimed by a source close to Old Trafford that United sent representatives out to Lisbon to iron out a deal for the 39-year-old on Monday, the same day as their former manager was relieved of his duties.

Furthermore, it was suggested that United viewed Amorim as one of the most exciting young managers in Europe and reaffirmed that the two-time Primeira Liga winner was their prime candidate the whole time.

Related Ruben Amorim's Record vs Premier League & Top European Managers Man United fans may be concerned by his past results against Erik ten Hag.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 01/11/2024