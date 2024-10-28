This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Manchester United are working on a deal to appoint Ruben Amorim as the club's new head coach following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, according to reports. The Dutchman was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford on Monday, after the weekend's 2-1 defeat to West Ham left the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League table.

While Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed interim manager, it appears as though INEOS' number one target has now been revealed, with United apparently willing to pay the compensation required to poach Amorim, who is also believed to be interested in making the move.

Amorim Wanted by United

The 39-year-old was previously linked to the Liverpool job

According to a report from the Athletic, it has been claimed that United are interested in making the 39-year-old Sporting Lisbon boss their new full-time manager, and are in talks with the Portuguese club to pay the €10m release clause in his contract.

It had previously been suggested that Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann was a name that the football operations team at the Theatre of Dreams were interested in making an audacious bid for. However, it now appears that Amorim is the front-runner, having previously been linked with the Liverpool and West Ham jobs in recent months.

A midfielder during his playing days, Amorim has become one of the most sought after young managers during his time as Sporting CP manager. He won the Primeira Liga title in 2021 and 2024 while also winning the Portuguese League Cup three times both in Lisbon and at former club Braga.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim has a win rate of 70.9% at Sporting CP.

Amorim has also received praise from some of the biggest names in English football, including Manchester City and Arsenal bosses Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta. He was also described as being someone with the qualities to succeed in English football by United captain, Bruno Fernandes.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 28/10/2024