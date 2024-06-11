Highlights Ten Hag's future at Manchester United is still under review and Thomas Frank is one of the names mooted.

Goldbridge criticises links to Frank, doubtful of his style of play matching United's standards.

United eyeing defensive-minded midfielders as they resolve Ten Hag's future but Romano has poured cold water on Palhinha links.

Manchester United are still yet to decide the future of boss Erik ten Hag as the club’s boardroom bosses are continuing their interval review, looking at both players and the manager. A litany of names have been touted for the job after the Dutchman ended his second campaign at the club with a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank, alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel, has been among those linked with Ten Hag’s position, but The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge has exclaimed his discontent with the links, suggesting the club ‘aren’t that stupid’.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils endured their lowest-ever finish in the Premier League, concluding 2023/24 in eighth spot in the English top flight with a mere 60 points - 29 behind Arsenal and 31 behind Manchester City, who finished 2nd and 1st, respectively.

'They aren't that stupid'

The Premier League behemoths have entered a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s tenure as the 71-year-old billionaire secured a minority stake and took control of football operations. After a hodgepodge campaign in 2023/24, much of their fanbase are hoping that brighter times are ahead.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Goldbridge suggested that there is no way that Manchester United are going to replace Ten Hag with Brentford boss Frank. Referencing the Dane’s blueprint, which he believes is having 30% possession and attacking their opposition on the counterattack, it’s not unfair to say that he would be unhappy with the potential appointment.

“We're no way getting Thomas Frank. They aren't that stupid going after a coach who thrives on 30% possession and counters.”

Back in May, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the 20-time English champions are ‘very unlikely’ to give Frank the opportunity to replace Ten Hag in the Old Trafford hotseat.

When asked about the links to Old Trafford, Frank, 20, remained coy. Suggesting that he doesn’t know what’s going to happen in the future, per the Metro, the former Denmark youth boss also mentioned that he could remain in west London for the rest of his managerial career.

“Of course, I never know what’s going to happen in the future. Maybe I’m staying here for the rest of my time in football. Am I going to one other club at one time? Maybe. That’s probably also a good opportunity, but you never know.”

Ten Hag and Frank - Premier League Statistics Statistics Ten Hag Frank Games 76 114 Wins 41 61 Draws 12 31 Losses 23 34 Points 135 214 Points per match 1.78 1.70

The Portugal international is subject to a lot of interest

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are looking to add to three different priority positions this summer: centre-back, centre-forward and central midfield. For the latter, they will, no doubt, be targeting someone who is more defensive-minded thanks to the

Joao Palhinha of Fulham has been linked with a move to the Manchester-based outfit in recent times, with Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol revealing that the Red Devils, alongside Barcelona, are interested in the 28-year-old’s signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Palhinha completed the most tackles in the Premier League in 2023/24, with 154. Joao Gomes (128) made the second most.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, has suggested that the aforementioned report is not entirely true. He admitted that Old Trafford chiefs are admirers of the tough-tackling midfielder, but they are waiting to resolve the future of Ten Hag before making an informed decision on the man in question.

Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat were used in the defensive midfield position in the campaign just gone - but with both of their futures hanging in the balance, snaring a defensive midfielder would be wise. Whether that is set to be Palhinha, however, remains unclear.