With every passing game, it seems inevitable that Erik ten Hag will be sacked as Manchester United manager. As such, plenty of familiar names have been touted to replace him as head coach at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT understands that, while the Dutchman is safe for now if things don't improve soon, Graham Potter will be a likely candidate to come in and take over. INEOS are known admirers of the 49-year-old, who left Chelsea in April 2023 and has not worked since.

What's more, it seems as though the Englishman has his eye on the job too. Indeed, while speaking recently on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football amid links to the Man Utd dugout, Potter claimed he was "open to anything".

However, there are some key reasons as to why this would not be a good move for either manager or club.

Potter Would Face Familiar Issues at Man Utd

Couldn't handle chaos at Chelsea

If Potter was to join Man United this season, there would actually be a lot of similarities to when he arrived at Chelsea. After all, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS now calling the shots at Old Trafford, there is all the ambition and expectation of a successful new era.

At Chelsea, the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss was Clearlake's first managerial appointment. Todd Boehly and co inherited and then sacked Thomas Tuchel from the prior regime, and it would be the same for INEOS regarding Ten Hag,

Instantly, Potter would be the man tasked with not only steadying the ship in a period of flux for the Manchester outfit, but also he would need to hit the ground running and bring immediate results, as these are the standards set for the Premier League giants.

Potter recently spoke about how his big 'mistake' with Chelsea was expecting the culture to change with the new ownership. He said: “The culture at Chelsea over a period of time has got them success so I respect that. "I suppose you could feel that from the outside, the media and the supporters. Perhaps the mistake I made was that I thought with new ownership there would be a change of culture. But culture runs a lot deeper than that."

He added: “After speaking to the owners, they were very ambitious. They wanted to challenge for trophies and use younger players. The chance to have that opportunity to work with younger players and build an environment. We did some things well.

“All of a sudden there was a bit of adjustment to be done while still trying to compete, the whole team was in a bit of flux. There was a lot of adjusting. It’s impossible to play everybody in every minute. Finding that stability was a bit of a struggle. You live and you learn. It was a very turbulent period in Chelsea’s history. I wish I had done better.”

It's easy to imagine a world where all these issues will pop up for Potter again at Old Trafford. He can expect meddling new owners with their own ideas of how to change the club, the lingering presence of the Glazers holding back a true cultural reset, as well as the immense pressure to deliver results immediately.

It wasn't entirely Potters' fault that he failed at Chelsea. But the mitigating factors he had to blame will likely be the same at Man United. And if he couldn't handle them once, then why – having been unemployed since that time with the Blues – would he be any better equipped to handle them now?

Related Man United Players Have Their Favourite to Replace Erik ten Hag The players will ‘encourage club chiefs’ to hire this manager if the Dutchman is sacked

Potter vs Ten Hag Coach Potter in 2022/23 Ten Hag in 2023/24 Games 31 52 Points Per Game 1.42 1.63

Potter's Inability to Play the Media Game

Ten Hag has also struggled to win over the press

One of the biggest issues for Ten Hag right now is his inability to win over the media. It seems as though he is constantly putting his foot in it, saying the wrong thing in press conferences, much to the annoyance of his own fans.

For instance, when he subbed Marcus Rashford at half-time against Porto, his justification of needing to rest the player was met with great confusion and anger. What's more, he also banned several high-profile journalists from press conferences last season, unhappy with their coverage of the club.

Potter had similar issues dealing the the press at Chelsea, albeit his problem was that he was accused of being too nice. At the big clubs, you have to try and control the narratives and earn the respect of the media, but the 49-year-old doesn't seem to have the ego or personality to do so – he is certainly no Jose Mourinho on that front.

For instance, during the latter stages of his time at Stamford Bridge, his team was described by Richard Keys as an "ongoing shambles." He added: "Does anyone know what Graham Potter is actually trying to achieve? I have no idea. Nor do his players."

Ultimately, Chelsea were just too big a mess for Potter to grab a hold of and tame. At this moment in time, Manchester United are arguably in a worse state. With his past failure in mind, he does not appear to have the skillset or temperament to take over from Ten Hag and so INEOS must avoid this particular hire.

Stats via Transfermarkt.