Highlights Manchester United are looking to get rid of Jadon Sancho when the January transfer window opens next month.

Juventus are one of the sides who have shown an interest in signing the winger, but they could be put off by his hefty price tag.

It's suggested United want to claw back some of the £73 million they spent on Sancho two years ago.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is nearing the exit door at Old Trafford and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT just how much the three-time European champions will demand for his signature.

Sancho has been exiled from the United set-up since August, when the England international had a public row with manager Erik ten Hag, who subsequently banished him from the senior set-up. Having been absent from all first-team activities ever since, chatter about Sancho leaving the Greater Manchester outfit has started to pick up in the run-up to the January transfer window. With Juventus, just one side said to be keeping tabs on the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Italian switch a possibility for sorry Sancho

There's an argument to be made that Sancho is United's worst-ever signing. At least in the Premier League era, such has been the contrast between the expectation when he arrived and what the winger has actually produced in a red shirt.

Arriving for a whopping £73 million back in the summer of 2021, it looked at the time as if United had bagged the next up-and-coming young English star. Notching up 114 G/A in just 137 matches for Dortmund - at a rate of at least one contribution per match - Sancho's record at United is considerably poorer.

Jadon Sancho Man United Career Statistics Matches 82 Minutes 4,986 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

All stats via Transfermarkt

In fact, since joining the 20-time English champions, Sancho has found the net just 12 times, while registering a disappointing six assists, in the 82 matches he's played for the club. It now looks as if the 82nd outing will prove to be the last, with the 23-year-old destined to leave when the January window opens.

According to Tuttosport (via Football Italia), Juventus have registered an interest in the young attacker, with the view to making a move happen in January. The details of the prospective transfer are still to be ironed out, with some claims that Juventus could be priced out of a move for Sancho starting to grow.

Man United asking price a problem for Juventus

The same report from Italy suggests that in order for Juventus to sign Sancho on a permanent deal, United will have to budge from their valuation. It's claimed that Sancho, who hasn't played a senior match since August, is right now out of the Italian side's price bracket, indicating just how much money United look set to demand.

While he may be damaged goods, it's evident the Premier League outfit are keen to reclaim some of the £73 million investment they made two years ago. And in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs revealed just how much United want for Sancho.

When quizzed on the asking price United have placed on Sancho's shoulders, Jacobs mooted it was in the £50 million region, suggesting the Old Trafford outfit would be happy to take a net £20 million loss on this deal. However, despite their aspirations, the journalist hinted it may need to be brought down if Sancho is to leave United in January:

“I think the Juventus consideration for Sancho always had a financial constraint to it. When they made the inquiry for Sancho, it was with the view to a loan, at least originally. Of course, from there, you can always discuss options or obligations, but it was with a loan originally and the hope, even though it never got particularly advanced, or hasn't to date, was that United might support by paying a proportion of the wages, and that would make it more viable for Juventus who of course, have their own financial problems. “Manchester United are aware that there will be other interest in Sancho and therefore are keeping their options open. If it is to have an obligation, or if it turns into a purchase option, or if Manchester United push for an outright sale, things become out of Juventus’ price range, because Manchester United are looking for somewhere in the region of £50 million which is the same figure that was quoted to Al-Ettifaq when they made an offer at the back end of the last window. “That number makes it very difficult for Juventus, or any of the Italian clubs to make a move. So it'll be a case of whether Manchester United get that offer and perhaps they're still waiting to see if they do. Or if there's going to have to be some compromise.”

Man United forward also close to Old Trafford exit

Sancho isn't the only Red Devils forward tipped with an exit in January, with Anthony Martial also being tipped to leave the club when the window opens. The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer and has been touted as a potential option for West Ham United, among others.

Yet if he doesn't leave in January, it has been suggested by transfer insider Dean Jones that Martial will be in a 'flabbergasting' situation, because he'll depart as a free agent in the summer. Quite the fall from grace for a player who was tipped to compete for the Ballon d'Or not too long ago.