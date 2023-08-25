Manchester United sanctioning a deal for Jonny Evans is a 'truly incredible' development because of what it means for the club's current rebuild, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Evans looks set to return to United eight years after leaving the Old Trafford outfit, with Jones hinting it could signal bad news for United supporters.

Manchester United transfer news - Jonny Evans

In what has been a remarkable transfer window already, United could be about to make one of its craziest signings, with reports suggesting Evans is close to agreeing a one-year deal at Old Trafford. It's claimed by The Daily Telegraph that the Northern Irish defender will put pen to paper on a short-term contract with United, having spent the last few weeks training with their first-team.

Manager Erik ten Hag spoke back in July about the impact Evans has had on the squad, telling reporters: "I think he [Evans] helped us, as you said, [with] younger players, but also for numbers here. Not all the internationals were in and we had to manage the load from the players so that was really useful.

"Jonny wants to stay fit, he still wants a career. Last week I think he played a very good game against Lyon... I think he was pushing the younger players to a higher level and that can be really helpful."

But despite the positive praise heaped on his shoulders by ten Hag, there are still suggestions that Evans signing for United this late in his career could indicate problems for the Red Devils down the line.

What has Dean Jones said about Jonny Evans and Manchester United?

When quizzed about Evans' return to the 20-time English champions, transfer insider Jones suggested it could mean some of the club's current defenders are eyeing moves away this summer.

On the current state of play, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s truly incredible that United are at a point where they are ending such an important transfer window with the signing of Jonny Evans.

“Fair play to him for making the most of this moment, but truly is this where United should be during their ten Hag re-build?

“I imagine part of the plan here is to protect from exits at the end of the window. Obviously it would be preferable Harry Maguire leaves and the fact Raphael Varane recently got linked with Saudi Arabian clubs does make you wonder if there is some underlying fear about something like that opening up.

“But it also shows to the financial state that United are in after all the defenders they have been linked with, this is a deal they decide to do.”

What next for Manchester United this summer?

Away from Evans, there is a feeling that United will look to add more players to their roster before Friday's transfer deadline.

One man who has been linked to an Old Trafford switch for some time now is Sofyan Amrabat, with the Morocco international high up on ten Hag's list. Transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT last week that the Stretford-based outfit would push to wrap the deal up in the final days of the window, despite rumoured interest from fellow Premier League outfit Liverpool.

There are suggestions that Amrabat could be available for as little as £21 million, indicating this is a deal that United should be able to complete.