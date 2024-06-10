Highlights Manchester United are optimistic that deals can be confirmed for Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton.

Evans featured 30 times for United last season and he could be in line to play again this season if there are any defensive injuries.

Evans is valuable backup for United's threadbare defence, and though Heaton might not play again, he is a needed member of the squad.

Manchester United are currently holding off on any transfer moves until a new manager is announced with new owners INEOS aiming to completely revitalise the club after years of stagnation at Old Trafford - but two current stars may stay at the Theatre of Dreams to help boost squad numbers, with reports stating that United have 'optimism' that Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton will sign on with the club again as they approach the end of their deals.

United have been linked with a plethora of stars, whilst current names including Casemiro have been touted with moves away to completely start a new era for the FA Cup winners - though The Athletic have claimed that there is optimism that Evans and Heaton will stay on to keep experience on the cheap before moving for other players.

Manchester United: Transfer News

The club could look into deals for their veteran stars

The report states that whilst Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams are departing the club at the end of the season, the same might not happen with Evans and Heaton.

There is reportedly ‘more optimism’ that deals can be struck for the veteran duo, with Evans having unexpectedly played more games than first thought this season as 'vital' cover for United’s injury-hit backline - featuring in 30 games for the Red Devils in the process - whilst Heaton provides much-needed depth in goal.

Jonny Evans' Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 11th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 3rd Blocks Per Game 0.8 =4th Tackles Per Game 1 =14th Interceptions Per Game 1 =3rd Match rating 6.60 14th

With Varane departing amongst United’s centre-back woes, it leaves just Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as the senior centre-backs at the club - with Willy Kambwala still operating as a youth player. And that could force Evans to stay for another season as emergency backup with United also featuring in the Europa League, which will take a tally on the players.

Meanwhile, substitute goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has been linked with a move away to Celtic having played in just one game for the Red Devils this season; and though Heaton likely wouldn’t play if United were to sell Bayindir and sign a replacement, he certainly is needed incase of injuries.

Evans and Heaton are Vital to Manchester United

The veteran duo offer homegrown status and cheap backup

Evans was incredible for United when they needed him most last season, and after reopening his affiliation with the Red Devils eight years after he left for West Bromwich Albion, he was an integral part of the side that kept plugging away throughout what was undoubtedly a treacherous season.

Recording a delightful assist for Bruno Fernandes in just his second Premier League game of the season, Evans featured heavily in games throughout the festive period and towards the end of the campaign; making 15 starts for United over the Premier League season, coming on to shore up the win against Manchester City in the FA Cup final and his appearances generally coincided with United winning most of their league games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonny Evans has now featured in 228 games for Manchester United.

Despite starting just 15 games, Evans won seven of those - not a bad tally for a player who was only brought in as a last resort at the age of 35 upon signing.

Heaton, meanwhile, was on the bench for four of United’s Premier League games, five of their six Champions League clashes and four domestic cup ties - but with his last appearance coming in the 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest at the EFL Cup semi-final stage in February 2023, it appears that he is unlikely to play for United again barring another injury crisis.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 10/06/24.