Patrice Evra is remembered at Manchester United as a brilliant left-back and a key part of Premier League and Champions League winning teams.

But the 41-year-old explained a hilarious story where he "nearly killed" Gary Neville and angered his teammates and manager.

Evra joined the club in 2006 from Monaco and he spent nine seasons in England playing on the left flank.

During that time he won five league titles and a Champions League with United, playing alongside club legends and big personalities such as Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand.

For six of those years, he played alongside Neville, and the pair were one of the most successful full-back partnerships in the Premier League era before Neville retired in 2011.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Patrice Evra of Manchester United celebrates at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on December 9, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

How Evra "nearly killed" Neville

But the pair nearly came to blows during a training session after Evra sought revenge on his fellow full-back after a rough challenge.

“I nearly killed Gary Neville, I’ll be honest with you,” Evra says. “Sir Alex Ferguson stopped the training session.

“So I remember I get the ball, then Gary Neville comes.

“So he tackled me. He touched the ball but he got a little bit of me, so I was like that on the floor.”

Lying down on the floor, Evra explains that he stared Neville down.

“He was standing exactly the way that you are. I said, ‘Gary you won’t say sorry?’ He looked at me and said, ‘f*** off.’”

That apparently flipped a switch in the Frenchman’s head.

"When he said that, that's when he brings me back to the street, the hood. I was like fine,” he continues.

"I just stand up, I cleaned my shin. I said, 'game on.'

“The ball arrived to his chest. I run, I put my two legs in his chest.

“He did a backflip and nearly broke his neck. I remember when Rooney came: ‘You are crazy, what are you doing?’

“I said, ‘next time he will say sorry.’”

Everyone then apparently went after Evra, and it got so bad that the boss had to stop the training session and send everyone inside.

“I love Gary, he’s such a good man, a great captain. But that day I was like, ‘Nah man, you’re not ready for that.’”

It would have been amazing just to see it all happen first-hand.

Watch: Evra remembers the day he went for Neville

Evra went on to leave United in 2014, spending three seasons with Italian giants Juventus and winning the league title for each season he was there.

He then moved back to France and played for Marseille, before a brief stint at West Ham in his final season.

He will always be remembered for his success at United though – and that story has given Red Devils fans yet another reason to treasure him.