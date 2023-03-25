Paul Scholes shared the pitch with a number of football icons during his time at Manchester United and now he's selected his dream five-a-side team based on those he played alongside.

Scholes made more than 700 appearances for the Red Devils and is widely regarded as one of their greatest players ever.

During his 18-year tenure at the club, the Englishman won 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups, and two Champions League titles.

And while Scholes played an integral role in almost all of these trophy triumphs, he was assisted by plenty of other outstanding individuals.

In a clip on United's official TikTok account, the 48-year-old was given the difficult task of picking the five names he'd choose for his dream team.

As you'd expect, the former central midfielder was forced to leave out multiple big names – some of which may surprise you.

Scholes picks his dream Man United five-a-side team

When it comes to hypothetical five-a-side teams, there are generally no rules, but Scholes nonetheless decided to make his team rather conventional – picking a goalkeeper, a defender, two midfielders, and a striker.

In goal, Scholes had plenty of world-class options to pick from, not least Edwin van der Sar and David de Gea.

However, he opted for United legend Peter Schmeichel above them all.

Similarly, Scholes could have gone with Nemanja Vidic, Jaap Stam or Denis Irwin in defence – yet, he went with Rio Ferdinand instead.

Though the Englishman could easily have picked himself in midfield, he instead chose former United skipper Roy Keane and the club's all-time record appearance holder, Ryan Giggs.

Up front, Scholes had a conveyor belt of possible options, not least Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney – two of the best players of this generation.

But the midfielder went with the prolific Ruud van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in 2019 appearances for the club, to lead the line.

Check out Scholes' team in full below:

VIDEO: Paul Scholes selects his dream Man United five-a-side team

Scholes named in Greatest Premier League XI

Despite choosing not to pick himself in his dream team, Sholes was selected by Alan Shearer in his all-time Premier League XI.

The Man United legend was picked above the likes of Frank Lampard and Keane, with Steven Gerrard and Patrick Viera completing Shearer's midfield three.

Alan Shearer and Micah Richards select their Greatest Premier League XI's

However, Scholes was left out by Micah Richards, who opted for Keane instead of the Englishman.

Who do you agree with? Either way, both are Premier League legends in their own right.