Erik ten Hag described Weghorst as one of the best players on the pitch

Wout Weghorst has quickly become a fan favourite at Manchester United and his fine performance at Old Trafford versus West Ham was acknowledged by both Erik ten Hag and his teammates.

United came from behind to the Hammers in a frantic finish at the Theatre of Dreams – booking themselves a tie with Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Said Benrahama controversially gave David Moyes' side the lead, after United's players believed the ball to have gone out for a throw.

But Ten Hag's side showed their newfound fighting spirit and responded in dominant fashion.

First, Nayef Aguerd turned the ball into his net from a Bruno Fernandes corner, before Alejandro Garnacho curled an exquisite shot past Alphonse Areola to put the home side in front.

Fred then sealed the win in the dying seconds with a deflected finish – much to the delight of the United faithful.

But the Brazilian's goal would not have been possible had it not been for Weghorst, who showed outstanding work rate to put pressure on Aguerd and inadvertently set up Fred.

Fred dedicates his goal to Weghorst

As Fred ran away in celebration, he immediately pointed at the Dutchman – emphasising that the striker had played a huge part in the goal.

From this, we can deduce just how much the United players rate Weghorst, even though he's struggled to find the back of the net since arriving in Manchester.

Check out the clip below:

VIDEO: Fred thanks Weghorst after scoring vs West Ham

Weghorst's game in numbers

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag said on Weghorst: “I think he was one of the best players on the pitch.”

And judging by his statistics from the game, the United boss was completely right.

Indeed, Weghorst had an 88 per cent pass accuracy, 34 touches, five key passes, and two shots.

He also completed one dribble, registered an assist and, of course, played an all-important part in Fred's strike at the death.

When Weghorst arrived at the club in January, there were many who felt underwhelmed by the transfer.

Yet, fast forward a couple of months and the majority of United fans are now desperate for the big man to stay.

