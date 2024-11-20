A source at Manchester United has revealed that players have been "blown away" by Ruben Amorim's immediate influence, with some already drawing comparisons between him and former United manager, Jose Mourinho, as per the Sun. The 39-year-old, who is widely considered one of the best young managers in the world right now, is yet to lead the Red Devils in a game, but his first impressions have been flawless.

Admired by Liverpool in the summer and earmarked by Manchester City as the eventual Pep Guardiola replacement, Amorim started his tenure at Old Trafford last Monday, having flown from Lisbon to get to grips with his new environment. With this week falling on the November international break period, not every player has had much of a chance to meet the Portuguese coach, but for those who have, there's a genuine feeling that Amorim is the right man to to relieve the club from their ongoing post-Ferguson blues.

It's been 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, and despite having employed six different managers since then, including the recently dismissed Erik ten Hag, none have managed to secure another Premier League title for the club. Nevertheless, while Amorim hasn't been shy about making big statements over the last week, neither has his players, and this joint confidence could kickstart a burgeoning new era in the northwest.

Man United Players Give Positive Early Verdict On Amorim

Some of them are already calling him "Mourinho 2.0"

One of the big statements Amorim reportedly made to his players upon his early training sessions was that, instead of playing in the spirit of the Ferguson era, they had played in the shadow of it. According to one of the Sun's sources within the club, that ethos has struck a harmonious chord among the players.

They said: “He told them that top managers have not replicated Sir Alex’s success because they have lived in his shadow, rather than getting their team to play with his spirit.

“Even before Monday’s first session, the players have been very impressed. Then, after the sessions, they are blown away by his energy, approach and confidence. There’s definite Mourinho vibes in the way he speaks and his self belief - but the style is his own. “The players think he’s very approachable and that he will understand them. Some of them are calling him Mourinho 2.0.”

Amorim, who was mentored by former United boss Jose Mourinho, had a brief internship at Old Trafford in 2018 before Mourinho’s departure. When Amorim was offered the United job, Mourinho encouraged him to take it, telling him to "go for it."

The source also revealed that Amorim sees the squad's talent as "unbelievable" but stressed the importance of team cohesion. Last week, Amorim met some players at Carrington, and began working with the likes of Luke Shaw, Casemiro, and Marcus Rashford on a new tactical setup, which appeared to be in a 3-4-3 system. The first game of the Amorim era is this Sunday when United pay Ipswich Town a visit in the Premier League.