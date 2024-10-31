Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim is set to make wholesale changes when he is appointed manager of Manchester United.

The Portuguese coach is expected to bring his successful 3-4-3 system with him to Old Trafford.

Three players could be given more prominent roles under the new manager, while another three may fall by the wayside.

A major shake-up is about to take place at Old Trafford with Ruben Amorim's imminent arrival as the next manager of Manchester United. The 39-year-old is expected to be the man to replace Erik ten Hag, leaving his role as Sporting Lisbon boss, where he has found critical acclaim.

Having been turned down for the Liverpool job in the summer for not wanting to abandon his preferred 3-4-3 formation, the Red Devils may find themselves undergoing a complete transformation both on and off the pitch when Amorim takes the helm. This could have massive consequences for these six players, especially, both good and bad.

Positive - Harry Maguire

The Englishman has thrived in a back three

Amorim's desire to play with three central defenders may be music to the ears of Harry Maguire, given the success he has had in similar systems in the past. The former United captain grew in notoriety at the 2018 World Cup as a domineering part of Gareth Southgate's back three but has never looked as comfortable in a red shirt as part of a defensive duo operating with a high line.

However, given the number of fitness issues in this area of the pitch, the 31-year-old will be keen to grasp the opportunity with both hands and re-establish himself as a pivotal part of the Red Devils' backline.

Negative - Luke Shaw

The full-back has not played for the club since February

While Luke Shaw's quality at left-back is not under question, his availability most certainly is. When fit, the former Southampton youngster is one of the best in the entire Premier League. However, he has not played a minute for United this season and likely won't be fit to make an immediate impression on his new boss after his old manager revealed that the defender had suffered a setback in recovery during his final press conference.

This, combined with his previous injury record, may make replacing Shaw a priority for the Portuguese coach. This is something that Ten Hag always seemed reluctant to do, even though it was an issue that persisted for years. Under a new regime, though, a more cut-throat approach could be taken towards the left-back.

Positive - Harry Amass

The wonderkid was deemed not ready by Ten Hag

Perhaps an outside shout, but given the number of injuries United have suffered on the left side of their defence, the arrival of Amorim may mean that Harry Amass gets closer to securing his first-team berth. The 17-year-old is yet to make a single senior appearance but impressed in pre-season as a starting full-back.

Although Ten Hag felt the youngster wasn't ready for first-team action, his strengths going forward and the increasing lack of alternatives right now means he may have no better opportunity to impress Amorim and show that he is more than just one to watch for the future.

Negative - Joshua Zirkzee

Amorim prefers to play with a different type of striker

While someone like Rasmus Hojlund will be champing at the bit to work with a manager who knows how to create opportunities for his strikers, Joshua Zirkzee may be ready to call it a day already at Old Trafford. There had been some shocking rumours that this was already the case under the previous management, but Amorim's arrival could be the final nail in the coffin.

It has become abundantly clear that Zirkzee is not a typical number nine. He himself has described his playing style as more of a 9.5. In a 3-4-3 system, there appears to be little room for a player of that mould, especially if Hojlund is expected to be the focal point in the final third.

Positive - Amad Diallo

The young winger was unceremoniously dropped after a good start

A fresh face on the touchline could mean a fresh start for one of the club's most exciting players at the start of the season. Amad Diallo began the campaign on fire, scoring against Brighton and showcasing a direct and electric approach that consistently forced defenders onto the back foot. However, despite becoming a fan favourite, he soon fell out of favour with Ten Hag for no apparent reason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad Diallo played just 32 minutes in Erik ten Hag's final four games in charge at Manchester United.

Whether rumours of a falling out with his old manager are unfounded or not, the 22-year-old can put that behind him and fight to reclaim his place with a fresh perspective watching over him.

Negative - Christian Eriksen

The Dane's early season form could prove to be fruitless

United's consistent problems in midfield this season have meant that Christian Eriksen had an unlikely resurgence in the team during Ten Hag's final few weeks. In that time, the former Tottenham star was incredibly productive, managing seven goal contributions in 11 games.

Despite those impressive statistics, the 32-year-old's lack of mobility and defensive positioning could be something that haunts him under his new boss. Given that Manuel Ugarte has worked under Amorim previously while Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo provide better balance, the likelihood of Eriksen leaving at the end of his contract this season doesn’t look any slimmer.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 31/10/2024.