The reactions of Manchester United players – and their head coach, Ruben Amorim – after Harry Maguire missed a gilt-edged chance to secure all three points against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday afternoon have been captured on camera.

Amorim, after losing four consecutive games on the trot, was keen to earn all three points on the weekend, which was a tall ask considering the Red Devils had not scored on the red side of Merseyside since Jesse Lingard netted in December 2018.

Upon leaving the ground with a 2-2 draw, he may have felt hard done by after not receiving all three points given the overall state of the game. They are now sitting 13th in the Premier League table after earning 23 points from 20 outings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad is the third Manchester United player to score away goals against both Manchester City and Liverpool in the same Premier League season, after Wayne Rooney in 2004/05 and Robin van Persie in 2012/13.

Lisandro Martinez and Amad opened and closed the affair’s scoring in the 52nd and 80th minutes, respectively, while Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah’s goals were sandwiched in between to see both teams leave Anfield with a share of the spoils.

For the most part, Manchester United – who wanted to avoid a repeat of a similar scoreline of two seasons ago – were the better team on the day, which added to why Amorim felt ‘mad’ and ‘really upset’ with his side’s up-and-down nature of results.

Related Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville's Reaction to Every Goal in Liverpool 2-2 Man United The two former players went through all manner of emotions alongside Peter Drury on the gantry - and it was all caught on camera.

But Manchester United had a golden chance to win at the brink of the full-time whistle and the reactions to Maguire’s miss from the likes of Amorim, Andre Onana and Diogo Dalot have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

In a sequence that would have been replayed for years, an under-pressure Manuel Ugarte cleared the ball, and it reached skipper Bruno Fernandes. He then slid in a delightful ball for Joshua Zirkzee, who had snuck in behind Andy Robertson.

The Dutchman, who was booed by the Old Trafford faithful when being substituted against Newcastle United, squared it to an unmarked Maguire in Liverpool’s six-yard box, but a bobble prevented him from getting it on target.

As everyone associated with the home side let out a sigh of relief, Alejandro Garnacho – who was behind the imposing central defender – fell to his knees in disbelief, while Amorim and first-team coach Adelio Candido, a key part of the 39-year-old's coaching staff, slumped on the touchline.

All the while, there were a sea of men in white on the half-way line – including the likes of Dalot, Leny Yoro and Martinez – who failed to contain their disappointment. Three fell to the floor while two of them, though still in clear shock, stayed on foot.

Close

Onana, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, was captured cutting a distraught figure in his own box after Maguire lofted his effort over the woodwork. The Cameroonian fell to his knees before turning over and lying on the Anfield turf on his back.

The Match of the Day 2 cast of Mark Chapman, Shay Given and the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer in Alan Shearer couldn't contain their laughter when analysing the reaction of Onana, as Given said: "Onana's in the backdrop as well. He can't believe it, can he?!"

Watch their reactions in full below: