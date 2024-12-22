Recent reports from Manchester United suggest that Marcus Rashford’s desire to leave the club has caused a rift within the squad, leading to a loss of support from both his teammates and the dressing room. The 27-year-old forward surprised his fellow players on Tuesday by announcing he was ready for a “new challenge” after being excluded from the squad for the Manchester Derby.

United responded to Rashford’s absence with a dramatic comeback, overturning a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1, capped by Amad Diallo’s injury-time winner. Rashford, watching from home, later shared a congratulatory post on social media. While some teammates acknowledged it, signs of strain in his relationship with the club have begun to emerge as he slips down the pecking order.

According to The Sun, tensions grew when Rashford gave an unauthorised interview during an unexpected visit to his former primary school. During the visit, he remarked, “Personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.” His comments not only cast a shadow over United’s derby victory but also unsettled the squad ahead of their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Tottenham, which ended in a 4-3 defeat.

Related Ian Wright Leaps to Defence of Man Utd Outcast Marcus Rashford The former Arsenal striker questioned Marcus Rashford's critics, who are ‘desperate’ to write off the Englishman.

Marcus Rashford's Relationship With United Is At Crossroads

The Rashford love affair at Old Trafford is finally coming to its anti-climactic finish

A source told the newspaper: “Some of the players are really annoyed at what Marcus said and why he chose to say it at that time." They added: “They were all buzzing after beating City, and then he basically put in a transfer request after being dropped for one game.

“He’s not got many close friends in the squad anymore after the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard left, so he’s pretty quiet and doesn’t really act as a leader. More is expected of him but he doesn’t seem interested, despite having been in the first team for eight years.”

Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2016, having come through the United academy. However, it seems he has taken the decision to cut all ties with the club after struggling to find his feet under a third different manager in the space of just a couple of months.

He signed a £350,000-a-week contract after scoring 30 goals in the 2022-23 campaign, making him one of the division's top earners. But he has struggled to replicate that form, scoring just four times in the topflight so far this season. And while Amorim has left the door ajar for the Englishman to stay put in the North-West, the fact he has been left out of the squad for United's match against Bournemouth is telling.