For what is considered to be one of the most important games of the 2024/25 Premier League season for Manchester United, travelling to Anfield to face table-topping Liverpool, people at the club have ‘expressed concern’ over Michael Oliver being appointed as the referee.

Ruben Amorim, who recently admitted that relegation remains a ‘possibility’, will be feeling the pressure heading into their Premier League meeting against Arne Slot’s high-flying Reds after falling at the hands of a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United last time out.

That came after back-to-back-back losses to Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers in what has been a dismal start to Amorim’s Old Trafford tenure - but can he turn things round with a shock win on the road at their arch-rivals Liverpool?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd have failed to score in their last five competitive visits to Anfield.

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst stated that having Oliver as the man in the middle of a fixture of such monumental magnitude, especially given his track record, is difficult to believe. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he pointed out Diogo Dalot’s sending off in the same outing last season:

“The referee should be moot this weekend but beggars belief PGMOL have chosen Michael Oliver to officiate Liverpool vs #mufc. Oliver was on a power trip with Dalot’s red card at Anfield last season and responsible for one of the worst ever VAR interventions for West Ham’s penalty against United.”

The latter decision, when Matthijs de Ligt was adjudged to have fouled Danny Ings in the box, ultimately led to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team pulling the plug on Erik ten Hag’s topsy-turvy tenure, with him soon being replaced by Amorim.

In particular, Luckhurst has reported that people inside the club are concerned over Oliver’s handling of Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes, who will be returning to action after receiving a red card – his third of the campaign – against Wolves.

He wrote: “People at United have also expressed concerns about Oliver’s handling of Fernandes. Will be his first game refereeing United since February last year.”

Should Amorim’s men lose – and more concerningly, fail to score again – it would be the first time since 1909 (the year before Old Trafford was built) that they would have suffered four consecutive defeats without scoring a goal of their own.