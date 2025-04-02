Manchester United, under both managers, are yet to register consecutive victories in the Premier League this campaign – and their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, on Tuesday night, brought their most drastic deficiency to the fore: the delicate art of goalscoring.

Compared to the Garibaldi’s eight, the Old Trafford outfit accrued a whopping 24 shots – of which six were on target – but the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho proved unable to level the scores at the host’s City Ground.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United’s 24 shots was their joint-most, on record, in a Premier League without scoring since the 2003/04 campaign.

Anthony Elanga, formerly of the Red Devils, showed Garnacho how to do it, didn’t he? At full power and taking advantage of Amorim's men’s porous nature, he ran straight through the visitors within five minutes to score the only goal of the game.

The latter, Garnacho, didn’t enjoy the same joy in the East Midlands – and his 90-minute display has the tongues of the Old Trafford faithful wagging as they come to terms with the prospect of parting ways with the 20-year-old wide man.

Inside Garnacho’s Struggles vs Forest Using Numbers

The young winger failed to complete a cross or dribble