Manchester United opted to abandon plans for their players to walk out in Adidas jackets that supported the LGBTQ+ community. The Red Devils were set to wear the jackets ahead of Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash against Everton, but the idea was scrapped when Noussair Mazraoui refused to take part.

The right-back -signed from Bayern Munich in the summer - told teammates he was not prepared to wear the jacket ahead of the Everton game, according to The Athletic. Citing his Muslim faith as the reason behind his decision, the club chose not to single Mazraoui out publicly by asking the other players to don the pre-game jacket and instead scrapped the idea.

This call was made just hours before kick-off at Old Trafford. It was also stated in The Athletic's report that not everyone in the dressing room was happy with the decision to wear the jackets.

In previous seasons, United players have worn pride-themed warm-up jerseys during the Rainbow Laces period, when Premier League clubs are asked to show unity with the LGBTQ+ community. The club have still made huge strides in helping with the movement over recent years, becoming a more welcoming and inclusive environment for staff and supporters.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes has spoken out in support of the Premier League's initiative to make all feel welcome. The Portuguese midfielder spoke about how it 'was a sign of respect' to wear his rainbow-coloured armband in the previous fixture.

Adidas 'Disappointed' in Jackets' Absence vs Everton

The Premier League club have released a statement

The Athletic's report has suggested that a source from within Adidas has expressed the organisation's disappointment at the development that the jackets wouldn't be used. Manchester United, meanwhile, have made a public statement on the matter, saying:

“Manchester United welcomes fans from all backgrounds, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are strongly committed to the principles of diversity and inclusion. “We demonstrate these principles through a range of activities, including support for our Rainbow Devils supporters’ club, and campaigns to celebrate our LGBTQ+ fans and combat all forms of discrimination. “Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club’s position.”

The Rainbow Laces period of the Premier League season has been under the microscope in recent days as Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy refused to wear the rainbow-themed captain's armband in games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, while Marc Guehi was warned he could face disciplinary action for writing a message on the armband.