Manchester United have sent scouts to watch FC Midtjylland forward Dario Osorio in Europa League action against Hoffenheim last week, Danish outlet Tipsbladet has claimed.

The Red Devils reportedly had representatives in attendance for the 1-1 draw last Wednesday, alongside Borussia Dortmund, Lille, and Real Sociedad, who are all rumoured to be interested in the promising starlet.

The 20-year-old’s recent performances have apparently caught the eye of some of Europe’s top clubs, while Tipsbladet claims Liverpool failed with an offer for him in the most recent transfer window, amounting to €10million.

Osorio has proven himself to be an exciting prospect for the future, netting 11 goals in 39 appearances for Midtjylland so far and helping the club win the Danish Superliga last season.

A versatile attacker, the Chilean ace is able to play across the frontline and has mostly been utilised on the right, with 16 of his appearances for Midtjylland happening there. Labelled as the ‘Chilean Angel Di Maria', Osorio made his senior national team debut at just 18, in a 2-0 loss to Tunisia in 2022.

Osorio Linked with Man United Move

Red Devils eyeing the 20-year-old starlet

Osorio’s arrival would align well with Manchester United's recent policy of acquiring promising talents across the globe. The Red Devils have welcomed several exciting names over the last three months, including defender Leny Yoro and midfielder Sekou Kone.

In an effort to rejuvenate an ageing and underperforming team, United signed younger players with long-term potential this summer and are expected to make further changes to their first-team squad after the 2024/25 season, with veterans Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelöf, and Jonny Evans all on expiring contracts.

Osorio, who joined Midtjylland in the summer of 2023, still has four years left on his current deal, meaning the Danish champions will be in a strong position when negotiating his potential departure next summer.

According to Tipsbladet, his departure may require one of the largest fees in Danish top-flight history, potentially eclipsing the €25million Nordsjælland received for winger Ernest Nuamah in 2023.

Dario Osorio FC Midtjylland Stats (2023-24) Games 39 Goals 11 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 202 Minutes played 2,217

Man United ‘Considering’ Maguire Deal

Could Offer a new Old Trafford contract

Manchester United could offer Harry Maguire a new contract to extend the English international’s stay at the club, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils will not rush into a decision regarding the 31-year-old’s future as they have a 12-month extension clause in his current deal, which expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Maguire has been a regular under Erik ten Hag this season, appearing in seven matches across all competitions so far and amassing 436 minutes of action.

The Englishman has seen competition for places grow over the summer as Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt were brought in to bolster United’s backline.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-10-24.