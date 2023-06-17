Manchester United have reportedly 'launched a bid' to sign former Red Devils star Darren Fletcher's twin sons from Manchester City.

The Athletic have revealed that young prospects, Jack and Tyler, are set to make the move from United's rivals to Old Trafford for a 'substantial fee.'

Fletcher played more than 300 games for United during his illustrious playing career and is currently the club's technical director.

Nonetheless, his sons have actually come up through the ranks through City's talented youth academy and are regarded as among the most promising youngsters for their age in the country.

City's impressive youth academy

Fletcher is not the only former United star to allow his children to develop at City.

In fact, Robin van Persie, Phil Neville and Wayne Rooney have done the same.

United winger Jadon Sancho is another to have played youth football for the club's arch-rivals, though he was deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola.

To put in perspective the quality of City's academy, the club currently hold the treble of 2022–23 Premier League titles at Senior, U-21 and U-18 level for an unprecedented third consecutive season.

How United managed to lure Fletcher's sons away from City

Fletcher's senior position at United is said to have played a part in convincing United's academy head Nick Cox to try and secure the services of his children.

Yet the Fletcher twins are believed to have had the final say in the decision, with Darren's involvement being to merely 'support his boys in the process.'

A number of clubs have reportedly made their interest in the twins known, but in the end, it appears both are keen to follow in the footsteps of their father.

However, despite picking the same club, the twins have chosen different paths at international level, with Jack picking England and Tyler choosing Scotland.

They are still on schoolboy registrations and will be eligible to agree professional deals upon turning 17 in March 2024.

Darren Fletcher's Man United career

Fletcher spent 20 years at Man United – making 342 appearances for the club in total.

He won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups and the UEFA Champions League.

The Scot also made 80 international appearances and captained the side from 2009-2017.