Manchester United were reportedly aware of a potentially troublesome problem with Leny Yoro's Manchester United medical, which has since seen him get injured during pre-season.

Yoro, 18, arrived at Old Trafford in a large £52m deal, with the club fending off interest from the likes of PSG and Real Madrid - largely believed to be his favoured club. Unfortunately, he soon picked up an injury in pre-season, which is expected to prevent him from making his competitive Manchester United debut for several months.

However, according to The Athletic, the club were aware of a troublesome problem with the defender's metatarsal, which has now been injured, and will now leave him on the sidelines for expectedly close to three months.

The club were persistent in their attempts to sign Yoro, and despite their acknowledgement of his potential injury issue, went ahead with the signing regardless, due to his stature as one of Europe's top prospects.

Man United 'Were Aware' of the Problem

The club signed Yoro despite injury risk

According to The Athletic, Manchester United discovered the problem with Yoro's metatarsal during the young defender's medical checks, preceding the finalising of his transfer. Regardless of their knowledge of the potential risk, the club were keen to carry on with the deal, given his early reputation as one of the best young prodigies in world football.

With interest in Yoro's services present from Real Madrid, the Red Devils were increasingly keen to complete his signing to beat them to his signature. Los Blancos had registered an interest in the Frenchman for a while but had offered Lille a considerably lower amount than Man United, leaving the Ligue 1 side with the preference to sell the defender to Manchester United instead.

Thankfully for Erik ten Hag, the long-standing saga surrounding Matthijs de Ligt's potential joining of the club is finally over, with the Dutchman arriving alongside Noussair Mazraoui to compete for a starting spot, and likely replace Yoro whilst he recovers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro is the 17th highest-paid defender in the Premier League (£115,000-per-week)

Manchester United Gunning for De Jong Signing

The Red Devils have re-opened their interest

Manchester United are reportedly ready to do everything they can to bring Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford this summer, following last season's transfer saga with the Dutchman.

According to SPORT, United are willing to spare little expense to finally bring De Jong to the club, amidst uncertain futures for the likes of Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Hannibal Mejbri this summer, leading to encouragement to bring in a fresh face to the midfield department.

There is, of course, an existing relationship between De Jong and United boss Erik ten Hag, with the midfielder having played for him 59 times during their time together at Ajax. De Jong would be the eighth former Ajax player to play under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, and is reportedly available for a fee of £52m this summer. He has two years remaining on his Barcelona contract, which nets him an incredible £618,000 a week.