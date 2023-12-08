Highlights Andre Onana hasn't enjoyed the strongest of starts to life at Old Trafford ever since arriving in the summer transfer window.

It's led to rumours linking United with a new shot-stopper, with AC Milan's Mike Maignan one name being touted.

However, despite the worries about his performance, Onana still has the trust of the Man United coaching team to be their long-term option between the sticks.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's place in the squad isn't under threat, despite rumours linking the Red Devils to AC Milan shot-stopper Mike Maignan, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Onana arrived at Old Trafford in the summer transfer window from Inter Milan, having shone for the Nerazzurri during their run to the Champions League final. However, the £47 million signing hasn't so far lived up to expectations and has been responsible for several high-profile errors.

But despite his shaky start between the sticks for the 20-time English champions, there is growing confidence coming out of United that Onana can be the long-term solution.

Onana set to stay despite shaky start

It's the last thing a new signing would want to hear just months after arriving at the club, but Onana will likely be aware of stories linking United to Milan star Maignan. Having shared Serie A - and San Siro - with the French international last season, both Maignan and Onana caught the eye, with United eventually deciding to sign the latter.

However, less than a year into his United career, there have been reports that the Greater Manchester club might spark a move for Maignan, in an attempt to fix their goalkeeper problem. Foot Mercato have claimed that United, along with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, are keeping tabs on the 6ft 2in star.

It's suggested that £60 million would be needed to free Maignan from his contract in Milan, with Europe's top clubs monitoring his situation. But even if he does become available, it's suggested elsewhere that Erik ten Hag will decide to stick with Onana instead.

Andre Onana FBref Statistics (avg per match) Goals Against 1.16 Save Percentage 74.7% Clean Sheet Percentage 38.6% Touches 43.05 Crosses Stopped % 5.1%

Onana has backing of Erik ten Hag and Man United board

Onana will probably be the first to admit his performances haven't been up to scratch so far this season, with blunders having come in both the Champions League and Premier League. His mistakes have cost United in big matches, while also damaging the club's hopes for the season.

Regardless, ten Hag's backing has remained steadfast, with the Dutch boss keen to see Onana blossom into the goalkeeper he believes he's capable of becoming. Speaking ahead of last weekend's Premier League action, the former Ajax chief said:

"If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats, so his expected defending goals is the second best in the Premier League," Ten Hag said.

"He's doing well. Also he knows that in the Champions League he makes some mistakes but all over you see the first five months he is doing particularly well."

However, praise for the Cameroon international hasn't been consistent across the board, with Sky Sports and ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher dubbing the goalkeeper a 'liability'. It's clear opinions are mixed about Onana, but that doesn't seem to be impacting his standing in the United side.

When quizzed about the current situation regarding Onana at Old Trafford, journalist Jacobs admitted there were some growing concerns surrounding his ability, but reassured Red Devils fans that he does have the backing of the management team. Insisting ten Hag is sticking by the ex-Inter man, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

“There is a link with Mike Maignan and the response from sources at the club is that Onana is being backed. And I think that's smart, because goalkeepers in particular are different characters, they breed off confidence, and if they feel that they're being replaced, because in that role replacement means that you basically get almost no game time, as Aaron Ramsdale is now finding an Arsenal, it can be demoralising and it can almost shatter the confidence further. “Whereas if you help develop the goalkeeper, and support them publicly, as Erik ten Hag has done with Onana, it can actually lead to a more significant improvement. So for now, the Maignan links are only really admiration from the Premier League clubs and those clubs are never going to move until they determine whether or not he's going to sign a new deal. And even though it's taken time, AC Milan remain optimistic.”

AFCON to serve up another goalkeeper headache

While the public support for Onana suggests he's set to be United's number-one goalkeeper for the long term, ten Hag will be without the one-time Ajax shot-stopper for a chunk of time during the new year. That's because Onana is set to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon, meaning he'll be absent for most of United's January fixtures.

The obvious solution is for back-up Altay Bayindir to step into the first-team, with the Turkish international having joined from Fenerbahce for £4 million during the summer. But given the January window is just around the corner, it isn't out of the question United test the market for a short-term option between the sticks. David De Gea, anyone?