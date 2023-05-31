Former goalkeeper Emma Byrne claimed Alessia Russo will ‘definitely’ be playing for Arsenal next season.

Russo is set to be available on a free transfer this summer when her contract with Manchester United expires.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs, including Lyon and Bayern Munich, but one former player seems certain Russo will be heading to North London.

Speaking on the COYGIG Podcast, Byrne sounded very confident about the potential transfer.

Emma Byrne claims Alessia Russo is ‘definitely’ moving to Arsenal

“Alessia’s going to be a great addition because she’s definitely going to Arsenal,” Byrne said.

“I think she’s going to be a great addition, not amazing, she’s not going to change everything for Arsenal but I think she’s going to be very, very good.”

But BBC Sport journalist Emma Sanders has poured cold water on the claims.

“On Alessia Russo… I’m told nothing has been signed with Arsenal,” she wrote on Twitter.

“My understanding is they maintain very strong interest and have been in talks but nothing has been agreed. United obviously desperately keen for her to sign a new deal. Could all change quickly though!”

Manchester United reject record bid for Alessia Russo

Arsenal’s interest in Russo is no surprise – the club reportedly submitted a world-record bid for the player worth £500,000 in January.

They were looking to add attackers to the team after both Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema suffered ACL injuries just weeks apart from each other.

Manchester United rejected the bid in the hope Russo will sign a new contract and still be with the Red Devils next season.

Alessia Russo in action for Man United

The Lionesses star could still choose to do this, and may be more tempted now United have qualified for the Women’s Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

Russo will likely want her future determined before the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which is scheduled to run from July 20th to August 20th.

The striker is expected to be selected in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the tournament, which is set to be announced later today (May 31).