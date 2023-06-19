Harry Maguire could finally be set for the Old Trafford exit door.

The £80 million man has had a tough time since his arrival back in 2019, and has taken a lot of criticism in the process.

Being handed the club captaincy only six months into his time at the club did him no favours in the long run as it only added more pressure to his shoulders.

Struggling for form and making huge mistakes on a weekly basis left Maguire feeling the wrath of the Manchester United fan base.

The final nail in the coffin for his career with the Red Devils looks to have been the appointment of Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager immediately came in and made it clear that Maguire would not be his first choice at the heart of the defence.

As Maguire disposes of the splinters he has accumulated over the season on the United bench, he will have to weigh up his next move.

Where does Harry Maguire go next?

According to the Sun, the England international is attracting interest from a fellow Champions League club.

Newcastle are said to be keen on bringing Maguire to St James' Park, but his current club are unwilling to sanction a loan deal.

The thought is that this would help a side they are competing with and see no upside to that deal.

The club would, however, consider a permanent transfer if the price is right.

Clubs such as Aston Villa and Tottenham are also thought to be in the mix for the 30-year-old's signature, but Leicester are now out of the race due to their relegation.

A few stumbling blocks that could thwart any attempts at signing Maguire could be his wage demands, with few clubs able to match his current salary at Old Trafford.

Will Maguire be replaced at Man Utd?

A new centre-back does seem to be firmly on the agenda of ten Hag for this transfer window, but that could be reliant upon Maguire moving on.

There have been links with Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae, in the last few weeks, but it has been reported that the South Korean is close to a move to Bayern Munich.

So it is safe to say that another name from their shortlist will have to be the successor for Maguire when he does eventually leave, but it remains to be seen who the club makes a move to get.