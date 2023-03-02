Mary Earps became the first Manchester United player to win an individual Best FIFA award, while Casemiro was named in the Men's World XI.

Manchester United stars Casemiro and Mary Earps showed off their Best FIFA accolades to the crowd at Old Trafford.

The moment took place before the men’s team defeated West Ham 3-1 in the FA Cup fifth round.

Casemiro made a big impact when he came on as a half-time substitute, showing why he had been named in the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI earlier in the week.

Earps was also recognised during The Best FIFA Football Awards, receiving the accolade for the best women’s goalkeeper.

The pair were given the chance to show their awards to the Old Trafford faithful, with a video of the moment showing Earps and Casemiro walking to the middle of the pitch and holding their trophies aloft.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and star striker Marcus Rashford were shown clapping in appreciation, as was men’s goalkeeper David de Gea, who has been a vocal supporter of the women’s team.

Video: Watch Casemiro and Mary Earps show off FIFA awards

Earps won the women’s goalkeeper accolade at The Best FIFA Football Awards after helping England to victory at Euro 2022.

She has also impressed for Manchester United, becoming the first shot-stopper in Women’s Super League history to register 50 clean sheets.

It wasn’t so long ago that Earps was considering stepping back from football, however, after she went two years without selection for the England squad.

But everything changed when Sarina Wiegman took charge of the Lionesses and chose the 29-year-old as her number one goalkeeper, which Earps discussed during an emotional acceptance speech.

"I just want to say thank you to my loved ones who have picked me up off the kitchen floor to be here today," she said. "Thank you so much to all of my teammates, who without, this wouldn't be possible.

"The coaching staff at Man United and England. Sarina [Wiegman]... I've run out of words to say thanks to you for the opportunity you've given me to chase my wildest dreams and for believing in me the way you have.

"This is for anyone who's ever been in a dark place. Just know that there's light at the end of the tunnel. Keep going. You can achieve anything you set your mind to.

"Sometimes success looks like this — collecting trophies — sometimes it's just waking up and putting one step in front of the other. There's only one of you in the world, and that's more than good enough. Be unapologetically yourself."

Football stars such as Kylian Mbappe were shown to be enraptured by Earps’s speech.

You can find all the latest football news right here on GiveMeSport.