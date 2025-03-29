In recent years, Manchester United have one standout performer who has grown into the club's captain and leader on the pitch - Bruno Fernandes.

Having signed from Sporting in January 2020 for a deal worth initially £47 million, he impressed in Portugal and was seen as a smart acquisition. The Portugal star exploded onto the scene in England after his debut, with 12 goals and eight assists in just 22 games. The following year, he recorded 28 goals and 17 assists, emerging as a key figure.

While United have fallen in terms of their club stature, he has remained a constant in the team, missing just three games in over five years since arriving. Under Erik ten Hag, Fernandes featured in multiple midfield roles and captained the side through their poor form, often being their saviour, and he's also lifted both the FA Cup and League Cup during that time.

With that in mind, we've decided to look back on the starting XI who began Fernandes' debut game, which came against Wolves in the Premier League - a drab affair that ended goalless at Old Trafford - to see where those players are now.