Highlights Manchester United won't spend more than £60m on a single player this summer.

Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite are key targets but difficult deals to pull off.

There are up to 10 centre-back signings being considered at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could make four or five signings in the transfer market this summer but none will exceed the cost of £60 million, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Perhaps learning from Antony's signing, the Old Trafford residents don't want to spend more than £60 million on a sole talent. However, this may prove problematic, as Crystal Palace's highly sought-after Michael Olise is a key target for the Red Devils.

Alternative midfield options are being looked at, as well as a number of defensive players. Jones estimates that there are as many as 10 centre-back options in United's thoughts.

Olise and Branthwaite are Key Targets

Acquiring them may prove difficult

Manchester United’s two most obvious targets for the summer window are Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton and Michael Olise of Crystal Palace. However, they are both deals that Jones brands as 'tricky'. This window, United want to sign players for relatively good value, yet with the England centre-back, 21, being a solid asset for the Toffees, they won't let him go cheap.

Olise too, is another that fits that assessment, with Palace seeing the 22-year-old as ideally in Oliver Glasner's future plans. Aside from the prior mention of Branthwaite, United have as many as 10 other defensive options on their transfer wishlist including Marc Guehi, Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, Gleison Bremer, Antonio Silva and Leny Yoro.

2023-24 league stats of Manchester United defensive targets Statistic Jarrad Branthwaite Marc Guehi Max Kilman Jean-Clair Todibo Gleison Bremer Antonio Silva Leny Yoro Club Everton Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers OGC Nice Juventus Benfica Lille Age 21 23 27 24 27 20 18 Matches Played 35 25 38 30 36 30 32 Goals 3 0 2 0 3 2 2 Assists 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 Tackles Won (TklW) 32 19 21 28 42 43 25 Players Tackled + Interceptions (Tkl+In) 116 46 86 96 98 87 72 Percentage of Dribblers Tackled (Tkl%) 72.6 58.3 75.0 60.7 72.4 78.6 54.8 Blocks 51 22 64 34 45 47 20 Clearances 163 89 182 97 147 91 97 Errors 2 1 4 1 0 0 1

Midfield Reinforcements

Other talents that United admire

While the FA Cup holders will no doubt be trying their best to get Olise in a red shirt, Jones highlighted a cluster of other midfielders that have showed up on Manchester United's transfer radar.

According to Jones, it is crucial that the Red Devils sign a new defensive figure in the middle of the park. Especially in the wake of speculation over Casemiro's future, Morten Hjulmand of Sporting Lisbon and Amadou Onana of Everton are presented as two potential targets. While Onana is known to the Premier League audience, Hjulmand has been praised heavily by manager Ruben Amorim, especially after an eye-catching display against Moreirense last September:

"He's going to improve a lot physically. He's going to increase his goal tally because he appears in the right places a lot, and he even hit the post before scoring. He has great ability with the ball, and that's his main role at Sporting CP. He's going to grow a lot."

Joao Gomes from Wolves and Benfica’s Joao Neves have also earned rave reviews from scouts. While Gomes has been described as a 'Pitbull', Joao Neves has earned a reputation for his exploits in Portugal's Primeira Liga.