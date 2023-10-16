Highlights Manchester United's potential new owner, Sheikh Jassim, wanted to sign French superstar Kylian Mbappe and his French teammates Kingsley Coman and Eduardo Camavinga.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and has been pursued by Real Madrid, but Jassim planned on bringing him to Manchester United as a statement of intent.

The current manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, has been under pressure due to the team's poor start to the season and would have welcomed the opportunity to have these three exceptional players in his squad.

Manchester United are in the news once again this week as the Glazer family, who are the current the owners of the club, have "overvalued" the Premier League giants, forcing former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Jassim to withdraw from his efforts to purchase the club. This has led to a huge amount of frustration from the fans of the club, who have been protesting against the American owners for quite some time now.

Following on from these reports, news has since emerged about Erik ten Hag and his transfer dreams under a new ownership, with three big names being at the centre, according to German newspaper Bild, as per The Sun. The biggest one of the three being none other than French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who Jassim planned on bringing to Manchester as his big statement of intent.

Who did Sheikh Jassim want to sign for Manchester United?

Mbappe has been at the centre of big transfer news for a couple of years now, with Real Madrid being strong suitors for his signature. Mbappe, now 24 years old, signed for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017 when he was just 18 for a whopping €180 million. Since then, he's gone on to become a world champion with France and a runner-up four years later. He's one of the best players in the world, and the French club have always tried to show the star how much they value him, with reports of a mega contract with some interesting perks announced just last year.

Potentially joining Mbappe was two of his French teammates in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman and versatile midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The latter signed for Real Madrid from Stade Rennais in 2021, with the Spanish club beating Manchester United to secure the signing. He's been a man on United's radar for the past few transfer windows, and his value to Real Madrid has increased tremendously with him showing his extreme versatility when able to cover most positions on the pitch when Madrid have faced injury troubles. Camavinga is just 20 years old, but is a player performing leagues above a level his young age would suggest. In his short time at the Spanish club, he's become a European and Spanish champion.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Lastly, we move over to the German giants Bayern Munich with their tricky winger Kingsley Coman being the third man on Jassim's shortlist should he have taken over at Old Trafford. Coman joined Munich in 2017 after already enjoying a successful loan spell from Juventus, and during his six permanent years at the club, he's had a mixture of fine performances but also injury troubles. However, the issues with injury has not stopped him from being one of Munich's big stars, enjoying eight Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League win too.

Erik ten Hag would have loved to have had these three exceptional players at his disposal, as the start to this season for his club has been a forgettable one, winning just four of their first eight games and losing both of their opening Champions League group stage matches. This poor start has led to a growing pressure on the Dutch manager, many wondering how much time he still has left at the club if he is unsuccessful in his efforts to turn this form around.