Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus is the latest person to express an interest in buying Manchester United and is reportedly lining up a bid for the Premier League club.

United has been owned by the Glazers since 2005, but last year the family confirmed they would be open to a full sale as they looked to consider alternatives.

Red Devils fans have long expressed their dissatisfaction over the Glazers' ownership and the prospect of a new face or faces running the club is a tantalising thought for many.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former ruling Emir of Qatar from 1995 until 2013, is expected to submit a second bid for the club on Thursday.

Similarly, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO and chairman of INEOS, has also expressed his intention to purchase the club and is another to reportedly be lining up a second bid.

And while Zilliacus' interest in taking over United has come far later than the aforementioned two billionaires, his plans for taking over the club may excite some fans.

Who is Thomas Zilliacus?

Born in Helsinki, Finand, Zilliacus formerly served as the global head of corporate communications for Nokia.

Then, after OpenMobile was sold in 2007, Zilliacus co-founded YuuZoo Corporation, which was listed in 2014 on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Four years later, he resigned from his position as executive chairman.

As per The Mirror, Zilliacus also made his wealth through novaM Group, a social media group.

From 1982 to 1986, he was chairman of the Finnish football club Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi and after moving to Singapore, he took over Geylang International FC from 1989 to 1995.

Nowadays, he is an owner of Finland's six-time ice hockey champions Jokerit.

What are Zilliacus' plans for Man United?

One of Zilliacus' most radical ideas is to introduce fan ownership, where supporters have the opportunity to help with the purchase of the club.

"Any sport club ultimately should belong to its fans. The current development, where billionaire sheiks and oligarchs take over clubs and control them as their personal playgrounds is not a healthy trend," he stressed.

"The current market value of the club is just under $3.9bn (£3.17bn). That means that if every one of the fans of the club would join in buying the club, the total sum per fan would amount to less than 6 dollars. My bid is built on equality with the fans.

"My group will finance half of the sum needed to take over the club, and will ask the fans, through a new company that is being set up for this specific purpose, to participate for the other half.

He added: "If every fan joins it means less than 3 dollars per fan. Each fan who joins will have access to an app which the fan, from anywhere in the world, can use to participate and cast his vote when deciding on footballing matters relating to the club. No decisions will be taken that are not supported by a majority of the fan base."

Zilliacus also stressed that he plans on changing the culture at Man United – something that will no doubt satisfy a lot of supporters.

"Manchester United should not only be the best football club in the world, it should also be the leading club in the world in working to stop abuse, racism and hate speech in social media and on sports grounds.

"Should we be successful in our bid we will ensure that Manchester United, the best football club in the world, will operate on a foundation of respect, equality, dignity, diversity, racial harmony and democracy, and with its global fan base included and involved in all decisions."