Highlights Manchester United could potentially appoint Paul Mitchell as their sporting director, pending approval from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

The arrival of INEOS at Old Trafford has sparked rumours of internal appointments, including a potential change in the sporting director role and CEO position.

Mitchell is considered a frontrunner for the role, with his experience and relationship with Ratcliffe giving him an edge over other candidates.

Manchester United could turn to Paul Mitchell to take up the sporting director role, but it would need the approval of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS first, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

There's been plenty of upheaval at Old Trafford in recent weeks, as the Greater Manchester club prepares for the arrival of Ratcliffe and INEOS. The deal worth £1.25 billion is yet to be ratified, but as soon as it is given the green light, it's expected Ratcliffe won't waste any time in making appointments to key positions.

And among all of that, a change to the sporting director is also expected to take place.

Mitchell linked with sporting director role

After it became clear that INEOS would be stepping foot inside Old Trafford in the coming weeks and months, rumours about internal appointments have been whirling ever since. One of those relates to the sporting director role, which is currently held by John Murtough but is reportedly set to become vacant in the not-too-distant future.

That's because, according to the Daily Star, widespread change is expected in the Old Trafford boardroom, with Murtough's job now at risk. It's claimed that INEOS are keen to appoint their own sporting director, with Mitchell one of the names in the hat for the role.

A story from The Telegraph has detailed Mitchell as one of the frontrunners to be appointed to that position, with the former Southampton executive already boasting a strong relationship with Ratcliffe. Boasting experience with Monaco and the Red Bull Group, Mitchell has all the credentials to step into the role, but he is facing competition from a current Premier League sporting director.

It's claimed in The Daily Mail, that alongside Mitchell, Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is also in contention. The former professional footballer has caught the eye during his time with the Eagles, masterminding a number of top quality signings, such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Despite this, journalist Dean Jones has warned that appointing Freedman to that role could be a mistake, suggesting the gap between Crystal Palace and United could be too large to bridge. If that sentiment is shared by Ratcliffe and Co. it's likely Mitchell will be appointed instead, with some claims he is the current front-runner.

When quizzed about the latest in regard to the sporting director role at United, journalist Jacobs admitted that a change was likely, but questioned whether the incoming minority owners would want to rush the appointment. Hinting that any decision they make will be with the summer transfer window in mind, Jacobs suggested United appointing a new sporting director could prove to be somewhat of a drawn-out process.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the reliable reporter suggested:

“So INEOS have made it clear that nothing is finalised, that they want to take their time they want to get in and then appoint. And because it's a January window, because of financial fair play, because you're always planning ahead and we're now only a few weeks away from the January window, the key for any sporting director appointment is to influence the summer. Plan for the summer, influence for the summer, so there's no rush to appoint a sporting director before the year is out. “Of course, it's ideal, and with Mitchell, you can, because he's practically living next door to Old Trafford and he's very keen on the job. And I think that's why of the two, he's the favourite.”

Sporting director one of several roles likely to change at Man United

While Murtough may still be in a job for now, the same cannot be said about United's former CEO, Richard Arnold, who recently handed in his resignation. It was reported last week that Arnold will step down mid-season, with rumours suggesting that the decision has been influenced by INEOS, otherwise he'd have stuck around until the end of the season.

Much like the sporting director position, there are already names being linked with the vacant role, with Jean-Claude Blanc believed to be the leading candidate to take over as CEO. Journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that Blanc was 'expected' to replace Arnold as the CEO, with that decision likely to be confirmed when Ratcliffe is into the building.

However, all of this change behind the scenes could come at a cost to manager Erik ten Hag, as it's claimed United will be reserved in the upcoming transfer window, because of the uncertainty regarding specific off-field jobs. United are likely to have a quiet transfer window, with not much money spent, unless they can raise funds via the medium of sales instead.