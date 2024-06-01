Highlights Man United target Rennes forward Desire Doue this summer.

The 18-year-old is seen as one of the most promising French talents.

Arsenal and Tottenham are also targeting a move for the winger.

Manchester United are interested in signing Rennes rising star Desire Doue this summer, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 18-year-old has been on the radar of top European clubs for the past 12 months, with Arsenal and Tottenham also inquiring about the Frenchman.

Doue, who has been described as a 'one-of-a-kind' star and a 'entertainer' by analyst Ben Mattinson, made 42 appearances for Rennes in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

He is valued as one of the most promising French talents in football and was described by France U23 teammates as the best young player 'they have ever seen'.

Rennes could demand up to £35million for Doue this summer. His style of play is compared to a combination of Wayne Rooney and Zinedine Zidane, as the Frenchman is capable of playing with both feet and possesses great speed with the ball.

Man United Target Doue Touted for ‘Big Future’

United have a genuine interest

Under new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United are making changes to their transfer strategy and are expected to sign young, promising players this summer.

Jones suggests that United are interested in Doue, who has a 'big future' ahead:

“I believe there is some genuine interest around this from Man United and I would not write it off at a time when they are having to think very carefully about the profile of players they bring in this summer. “Primarily, he is seen as a left-winger and that’s not really a big need at United because they have Rashford and Garnacho, but he can be adaptable across that line and, obviously, is being touted for a big future.”

After the French side saw Jeremy Doku leave for Manchester City last summer, Doue is likely to follow and secure a big-money transfer.

Desire Doue Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Ligue 1 31 4 5 Europa League 6 0 0 Coupe de France 5 0 1

Man United ‘Want’ Emerging Talent

They appear to be targeting younger stars

In recent weeks, Man United were linked with signing Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise, 22, and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21.

Jones tells GMS that signing young players is the future for the Red Devils:

“Emerging talent is something they want more of, even at a time when they do look in need of some experience. They would prefer to sign no one in their 30s or anything like that. “My hunch would be that a player like Doue could fit because he provides good backup potential across the front line, and he is reasonably cheap. “It also then still leaves the door open to spend bigger money on someone like Olise too, who I am convinced they are very keen on.”

According to talkSPORT, United remain 'confident' they will be able to secure Olise and Branthwaite deals this summer despite facing competition from other Premier League sides.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-05-24.