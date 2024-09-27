Key Takeaways Manchester United's new signings aim to improve on last season's disappointing finish.

Four key players are currently sidelined due to injuries, including new addition Leny Yoro.

Return dates for Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Victor Lindelof are uncertain, but expected before the end of the year.

Manchester United have had a mixed start to the 2024/25 Premier League season - winning two, drawing one and losing two, including a 3-0 home defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool. Erik ten Hag has welcomed a flurry of new signings this summer to try and improve on last season's eighth-placed finish. The new additions include Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs De Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

Yoro signed for the Red Devils for a fee worth up to £58.9m but suffered a foot injury in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal. The 18-year-old defender has not featured in a competitive match so far this season and is one of United's ongoing injury concerns. Here are the latest injury updates in Ten Hag's squad with estimated return dates.

Man Utd currently have no suspensions.

Injury List

United were without four players who remained sidelined with injuries for their first 2024/25 UEFA Europa League home match against FC Twente. One of these absentees is Yoro, who is unlikely to return until the later stages of the year. The other three United players are also defenders, including Luke Shaw, who has not played for the club since 18th February.

Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia are also sidelined, with the Dutch left-back not featuring for the Red Devils since the end of the 2022/23 campaign. Here are the latest updates on each injured player, with insights from ten Hag on when we can expect them to return to action. Here is the latest Man Utd team news.

Manchester United Injury List - 2024/25 Player Injury Expected Return Date Leny Yoro Fractured Metatarsal December 2024 Luke Shaw Calf Injury October 2024 Tyrell Malacia Knee Injury October 2024 Victor Lindelof Toe Injury December 2024

Leny Yoro

Yoro suffered a fractured metatarsal in United's first pre-season friendly in the United States. After the match, he was seen using crutches, and the injury on his left foot required surgery. The consensus was that the 18-year-old defender would be out for three months. Following the injury picked up by Yoro in United's friendly against Arsenal, ten Hag said:

We have to wait over 24 hours, and then we know hopefully more. We were very careful, especially with Leny. He did only 50 per cent from the sessions, so it was very disappointing that he had to come off, but let's be positive and see what is coming out.

Steven Railston of Manchester Evening News provided an important update on the young centre-back's recovery on 6th September, though. He reported that Yoro was no longer using crutches, and was ramping up his recovery work with the club's physio team at the Carrington training ground.

Before the match against FC Twente, on United's official club website, the former Lille defender was described as a "longer-term concern." It was reported by Danny Rust and Ben Jacobs last week that Yoro is hoping to return for the Red Devils' trip to Arsenal on 3rd December. Whether he makes his first-team comeback before or after this date remains to be seen, but it seems likely that he will play for United before the end of the year.

Related Exclusive: Leny Yoro 'Tells Friends' Man Utd Game He Hopes to Return For Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has set his sights on recovering from injury in time to make his debut against Arsenal

Luke Shaw

Shaw was ruled out of the start of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a calf injury. The original expected return date for the English left-back was just after the September international break, but he has not made an appearance yet. His last appearance for Ten Hag's side was back in February. It is hoped that he will make a return before the October international break, though. At this time, United have a home match against Tottenham Hotspur and an away trip to Champions League outfit, Aston Villa.

Ten Hag provided the following update on Shaw's possible return date ahead of the FC Twente clash.

I think it’s probably [before the break] but I can’t say I'm 100 per cent sure. The plan is just to be back before but as I say I can’t say this 100 per cent for sure. It could also be shortly after the break.

Tyrell Malacia

The last time Malacia played for United was on the final day of the 2022/23 season, when they beat Fulham 2-1 at Old Trafford. He then suffered a knee injury, which has kept him out of the matchday squad since. He has been included in the Europa League squad for this year's campaign, though, suggesting that he might feature at some point. The Dutch defender has been working with a private physiotherapist in the last few months in the hope of returning sooner rather than later.

There is cautious optimism at United that Malacia will feature for the club at some point in October. In fact, in August, ten Hag provided the following update on his fitness:

"He is not that far [off], but he is now in a progress situation. At a relatively short notice, he can again return into team training and then into team performance in games. I think it would be possible [to be available again] in two months."

Victor Lindelof

Lindelof picked up an injury in United's pre-season friendly against Liverpool. The Swedish defender suffered a toe problem, meaning he hasn't featured in any of the club's matches so far this season. Ten Hag was asked about Lindelof's knock before their away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion. He said:

There is no confusion [about Lindelof], he has an issue on his toe.So hopefully he can return quickly, but he is not available for the weekend.

The return date for the 30-year-old is still unknown, but it is hoped that he will make an appearance before the end of the year. United will have plenty of games coming up domestically and in Europe, so they will need to reshuffle the pack in the next few months. If Lindelof can return to the team at some point in October or November, then it would be a timely boost for ten Hag's squad.

Information gathered from Manchester Evening News - Correct as of 27/09/24.