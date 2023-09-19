Manchester United have a 'major problem' that needs to be solved by manager Erik ten Hag, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Greater Manchester outfit have struggled for form so far this season, with Brighton & Hove Albion becoming the latest team to take points off them since the campaign got underway last month.

Manchester United latest news - Erik ten Hag

If ten Hag was to design a start to the season, there's every chance this would've been the opposite to what he'd pick. Ravaged by injuries, starved of results on the pitch and seemingly facing a new crisis off it every week, it's been a miserable couple of months for the Dutch manager.

Such is the current perception of United right now, the weekend defeat against Brighton wasn't considered a shock among many. Instead, it's becoming the norm for the 20-time English champions, who are struggling to correct their issues both in the boardroom and in the dressing room.

Scandals surrounding Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Antony have plagued United's season so far, while what feels like an endless wave of injuries has left ten Hag with a threadbare squad. All of that while questions surrounding his leadership have come into question, with reports that ten Hag's agent Kees Vos, is yielding too much power over United's recruitment.

The Red Devils spent big in the summer transfer window, with Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Hojlund just two of their mega-money signings. Yet injuries to the pair of them, along with their United teammates, have stunted ten Hag's plans, with some suggesting it's the biggest issue facing the club right now.

What has Dean Jones said about Erik ten Hag and Manchester United?

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones admitted that while things weren't looking rosy for the United boss right now, part of his troubles can be put down to the club's rotten luck with injuries. Hinting that the problems surrounding Sancho, Antony and Greenwood have been exacerbated by the injury crisis, Jones believes ten Hag will be able to turn the tide, when he has a fit squad to choose from.

On the current state of play at Old Trafford, the reliable reporter said:

“It's massive. They've got an actual 11 now that you could pick of players that are unavailable, so it's running deep. You see Man United and Chelsea struggling so far this season, but it's no coincidence that these two clubs have serious problems in terms of being able to select a lot of their big players that would be in the starting-11 each week.

“So also giving ten Hag good options off the bench. I mean, I was watching that Brighton game and you're looking at United trying to get back into the game and then Brighton actually make better substitutions than United have got available to them.

“That was quite stark to see that Brighton can have such good strength and depth on the bench and United who are struggling a little bit, are having to rely on kids coming off the bench to score goals. So yeah, I think a major problem for ten Hag is the depth problem with the squad right now.”

What has Erik ten Hag said about the current injury crisis at Manchester United?

Recognising that there's an issue at Old Trafford, ten Hag was open and honest in his assessment of things following the Brighton defeat. Admitting that there are solutions to problems he's able to fix, while hinting some are out of his control, the United boss appears up for the fight ahead.

On the current problems, ten Hag said:

"We are disappointed and I think it's normal, especially when you have seen the game. Such head to head, such small margins. In the first half, we created a lot of chances but we didn't score and they scored on their second attack, their first chance and we concede a goal. The first 20 minutes was very good. I think we had the chances, in the first half, I think we played very well but we didn't score. We didn't finish."

Before going on to say:

"We have to improve, there are things for the team and the individuals, who have to step up. Sometimes, in those difficult periods, where we are now, you have to face that and you have to deal with that. In this moment, we don't deal well with it but we showed that last year, the resilience and determination, also in defence (via Man United)."