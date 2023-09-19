Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has created a new problem for himself by signing Andre Onana this summer, because of one key reason revealed to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Dean Jones.

It's been a troubling start to the campaign for United, who have struggled to find form on the pitch and have been battling a number of crisis situations off it.

Manchester United latest news - Andre Onana

Problems and crises are starting to become the buzzwords at Old Trafford this season, with United having experienced a torrid start to the campaign. It's been rumbling throughout the summer, with the Mason Greenwood situation having clouded over much of United's pre-season preparations.

Of course, the former England international was eventually shipped out on loan to La Liga side Getafe, but that didn't clear the issues hanging over the club. Following his omission from the squad to face Arsenal earlier this month, Jadon Sancho was the next player to find himself at the centre of the Old Trafford storm, with the winger eventually instructed to complete training on his own away from the first-team. That was all before Brazil international Antony was also reportedly instructed to stay away from the senior set-up for an indefinite period of time, following allegations involving him and his former partner.

As if that wasn't enough, the pressure has been piling on top of ten Hag because of his side's performances on the pitch. United boast just two wins from their opening five Premier League matches, with Saturday's defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion considered yet another low point in their campaign.

And on the back of that result, it's claimed by some that ten Hag has yet another problem to deal with - this time in relation to one of his summer signings.

What has Dean Jones said about Andre Onana and Manchester United?

When quizzed on Onana's start to life at United, journalist Jones admitted he has struggled for form and claimed the ex-Inter Milan shot-stopper isn't a major upgrade on former number-one David De Gea. Unimpressed with what he's seen up until now, the reliable reporter hinted United could come to regret signing the Cameroon international.

On the 27-year-old's start to life in Greater Manchester, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think Onana is definitely an upgrade on De Gea, no. I think that this is a new problem for ten Hag to deal with and the narrative that De Gea wasn't good enough with his feet was fine. But now we've got the narrative of them having a goalkeeper that isn't good enough with his hands. And that's a much worse problem in most people's eyes.

“Onana is definitely a good goalkeeper, but he has conceded a lot of goals so far. And there are already highlight, well lowlight reels, going around on Twitter and such of him probably not covering himself in glory and perhaps not saving shots that you would expect someone of his level to have done.

“Onana has to step up as well. I think he will still prove to be a good signing long-term. And I think he does fit, in the style of this team that it should be and the fact he can play out the back will be important. But they need them to make a big save soon, because the fans need to see that.”

What has Andre Onana's start at Manchester United looked like?

In truth, not very well. Slumped down in 13th spot, United have conceded an alarming 10 goals from their opening five outings in the Premier League - a tally which averages out at two goals per match.

Suffice to say this is not the form of champions, but it is somewhat of an anomaly for Onana. During his 24 Serie A matches for Inter Milan last season, the £47 million signing only conceded 24 goals, at a much lower average of one goal per game. Alongside that, he also kept a clean sheet on average every three matches - something he has managed just once for United so far (via Transfermarkt).

When will Andre Onana get a chance to put things right for Manchester United?

The bad news for ten Hag and Onana is their task doesn't get any easier this week. With the return of the Champions League sees a mammoth clash for the three-time European champions, whose maiden group stage outing is against Bayern Munich.

Of course, should they be able to snatch a result against the Bundesliga giant, it would provide ten Hag with the launchpad to go on and find form in the Premier League. But with many tipping the Red Devils to endure a chastening evening in Bavaria, it could be about to get much worse for Onana, before it gets any better.