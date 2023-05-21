Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is 'struggling' to get the best out of Jadon Sancho and should consider any offers that arrive for the out-of-sorts winger, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in July 2021 but has so far failed to recapture the form that saw him named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season twice in a row.

Manchester United news - Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag

Sancho has made 24 appearances (19 starts) in the Premier League so far this season, scoring five goals and notching two assists. His performances, however, have often fallen some way short of the standard expected - especially on reported £350,000-a-week wages.

During United's 2-0 win against Wolves earlier this month, Sancho lost possession 12 times and both failed to complete a dribble or create a chance. He was taken off by ten Hag in the 82nd minute and his replacement, the 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho, scored a superbly taken stoppage time goal to seal the victory.

If Marcus Rashford, currently out through illness, does indeed miss United's next game against Chelsea it would certainly be no surprise to see Garnacho given the nod by ten Hag and replace Sancho in the starting lineup.

What has Taylor said about Manchester United and Jadon Sancho?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I know they have Rashford who can play out wide, Garnacho and Antony as well. You do question whether anyone would make an offer for Sancho. Personally, I think it would be one that would maybe be considered if it were to arrive because Sancho just hasn't lived up to expectations and it's clear ten Hag is struggling to get the best from him.

"I still think he's a great player and he needs a little bit more time to have a full pre-season under his belt but at the moment he's not showing signs of what we know he's capable of. If you look at the England setup, he seems to be so far away from that now when you know he was a mainstay for about an 18-month period."

What should Manchester United do with Jadon Sancho?

With the impressive Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo returning to the club next season alongside Rashford, Antony and Garnacho, it appears as though Sancho is in serious dangerous of slipping even further down the pecking order for game time on either wing.

A loan move could be an option that would suit both parties, helping Sancho restore some much-needed confidence and United to properly evaluate whether it is time to sell their once-prized asset.