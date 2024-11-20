From the integration of a three-at-the-back system to a young and charismatic head coach taking charge, Manchester United fans are growing in excitement about the impending Ruben Amorim era, set to get underway against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Formerly of Braga and Sporting CP, Amorim will have to contend with what he has at his disposal – including the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford – before dipping his toes into the market in the summer and, finances permitting, in January.

One sought-after name on the 13-time Premier League champions’ radar is Sporting phenom Geovany Quenda, promoted to the Portuguese side’s senior side in 2024, with Amorim looking to raid his former club to boost his new guard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Quenda became Sporting’s youngster-ever goalscorer in October – aged 17 years, five months and 27 days old.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, the youngster has represented Portugal at youth level, playing a starring role in the team that finished as runners-up in 2024’s Under-17 European Championships – and Bernardo Silva is now fretting over his status in the senior set-up.

Silva Backs Quenda as his Portugal Successor

‘He will probably steal my place’

Most likely by virtue of him being in the infancy of his promising career, 17-year-old Quenda is yet to be capped by the senior Portugal national team – managed by ex-Everton man Roberto Martinez – but is set to become a mainstay in the very near future.

As alluded to, Manchester City magician Silva has recently waxed lyrical about the lesser-known talent, who has enjoyed rubbing shoulders with the likes of Swedish marksman Viktor Gyokeres and winger Pedro Goncalves – two of Sporting’s go-to men.

The 30-year-old, regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now, is among the plenty who have sung Quenda’s praises, all while suggesting that he’ll ‘steal’ his place in the Portugal senior team one day. Per Manchester Evening News, Silva once said:

“He will probably steal my place [in the Portugal side]. At 17, I wasn't even playing for Benfica's youth team."

There is, of course, every chance that Quenda could replace his compatriot in the east of Manchester in the coming years. According to MEN, Guardiola and Co are said to be tracking the youngster, with sporting director Hugo Viana arriving at the Etihad from Sporting next summer.

Quenda, 17, started Sporting’s recent 4-1 victory over Silva and Co in the Champions League and was on hand to assist – his second this term and first since August – the aforementioned Gyokeres' equaliser, supplying the talisman with a defence-splitting ball.

Watch a compliation of the 17-year-old in action vs Man City below:

Emerging through Benfica’s fabled academy ranks, the left-footer – who’s thriving thanks to his concoction of pace, agility, and dribbling – was snapped up by rivals Sporting in 2019, becoming a standout performer for the club’s Cristiano Ronaldo Academy.

A key figure throughout Sporting’s youth ranks, despite often playing in the age group above, Quenda notched nine goals and seven assists in 24 appearances for the Under-23s and plundered four goal involvements (two strikes and two assists) in nine B team outings.

Man Utd Face Competition for Quenda’s Signature

Arsenal and Newcastle among the wonderkid's potential suitors

According to TEAMtalk, Amorim and his entourage are eyeing a move for Sporting CP’s Quenda as one of his first bits of business in charge of the three-time Champions League champions. So much so that Old Trafford scouts have been in attendance throughout 2024/25 to admire the winger in the flesh.

Also admired by the powers that be at fellow Premier League outfits Arsenal and Newcastle United, the 17-year-old is recognised as one of the hottest properties in world football, with him becoming a regular under Lisbon-born Amorim.

In terms of Amorim’s thoughts on the glittering starlet, he’s made no secret of his fondness for the teen sensation – earmarked as a natural replacement for the out-of-favour Antony, per the Daily Star – with him saying:

"He's a very talented kid. Very physically robust, very focused, with his feet firmly on the ground. That's very important for a young player. He got his chance and there was no chance to take it away, no doubt, nothing. I think he's going to be a great player, but let's give it time."

The fact that Quenda is still only 17 and in the formative stages of his career, any would-be buyers are forced to wait until his birthday in April to secure his signature, meaning that the summer of 2025 would be the earliest that the Old Trafford top brass could go full steam ahead on securing his services.

Quenda's 24/25 Liga Portugal vs Sporting Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 760 4th Goals 1 5th= Shots per game 1.5 7th Key passes per game 1.6 6th Dribbles per game 1.3 4th Crosses per game 0.6 5th Overall Rank 7.05 8th=

Since breaking into Amorim’s first team proceedings, the three-cap Portugal U21 international has primarily been deployed as a wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation – a system that is likely to be the primary choice in Stretford for now and beyond. But could Quenda secure himself a spot? Perhaps.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 20/11/24