Manchester United would sanction the sale of Marcus Rashford this summer if they were to receive a 'substantial offer' for the player, according to reports.

Rashford endured a disappointing season in 2023/24, scoring just eight goals in 43 appearances across all competitions, as United finished eighth in the Premier League. This dismal campaign has sparked rumours surrounding the England international's future at Old Trafford, having been linked with a spectacular move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

However, The Athletic report that the United hierarchy's desire is to keep hold of the forward and help him bounce back from this underwhelming season. The sports publication do, however, suggest that if Rashford wants to leave the north-west club, and a suitable offer was to come in, then they 'would consider' parting ways with their most coveted current academy graduate.

Rashford Could Leave United This Summer

INEOS will listen to 'substantial offers' for the player

After a sensational season in 2023/23, where Rashford hit 30 goals in all competitions for the first time in his career, the Englishman suffered last campaign. Operating in a dysfunctional team, the 26-year-old looked low on confidence and struggled to impact games on a consistent basis. This poor form culminated in Gareth Southgate opting to leave Rashford out of his squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

Southgate snubbing a player he has consistently picked throughout his tenure a fee of £100mmay be the catalyst for United's longest-serving player to push for a move away from Old Trafford. However, as he reportedly earns £300,000 a week and with United supposedly demanding a substantial fee to consider a sale – a fee of £100m has been reported in some sections of the media – the feasibility of a move coming to fruition feels unlikely.

Despite tentative rumours about a move to Arsenal emerging, few concrete links have surfaced, and whether Rashford would even be open to a move to another English club given his boyhood United fandom remains in question.

While it is unknown whether Erik ten Hag will still be in the United job come the start of next season, whoever is taking charge would likely want the Manchester-born man at his disposal. With Rasmus Hojlund displaying inconsistency in his first year at the club, Antony underwhelming and Alejandro Garnacho still developing, Rashford represents one of the only senior attacking options who has produced impressive seasons in the past within the United dressing room.

Rashford's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 7 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 Minutes 2.38 Key Passes Per 90 Minutes 0.91

A Busy Summer Ahead For INEOS

The managerial situation needs sorting out

The Rashford situation is one of a number of conundrums Manchester United's new owners must address this summer. The top priority will be settling on a coach to take the team forward, with reports suggesting INEOS are still deliberating over the future of Ten Hag, while many are calling for the Dutchman to be replaced with Mauricio Pochettino or Roberto De Zerbi, both of whom have been linked with the job.

On the transfer front, The Athletic have reported that a striker, a central midfielder and a central defender are the positions of concern in the transfer window. The club have been rumoured to be interested in Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, as they look to bolster each of these positions.

