Manchester United are set for a busy final few days of the transfer window according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Sheth has named one player who looks set for a departure before the transfer deadline at 11pm on Friday night, while he's also suggested there could be a few incomings at Old Trafford.

Man United latest transfer news

It's been an interesting summer at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag's side bringing in new players along the spine of the team - a goalkeeper in Andre Onana, a centre-half in Jonny Evans (albeit unlikely to be a regular starter), a midfielder in Mason Mount and a striker in Rasmus Hojlund.

Collectively the Red Devils have spent over £179m, while they've also parted with numerous players who have featured at first-team level previously, including David De Gea, Fred, Alex Telles, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Elanga.

Nonetheless, there could be more exits from Old Trafford before the transfer window slams shut. Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Jadon Sancho could emerge as the Premier League's surprise exit on deadline day, having barely featured for the Red Devils so far this season.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has reported that goalkeeper Dean Henderson has agreed a move to Crystal Palace, and The Daily Mail have reported that forgotten man Donny van de Beek is the subject of discussion over a loan deal with either Galatasaray or Lorient.

Sheth has added fuel to the speculation, tipping United to be busy during the final 48 hours of the window.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth has suggested that United could make more signings before the transfer window slams shut.

He told GMS: "They're looking to move on a couple of players - Donny van de Beek, his story continues. I think they're trying to look at potential exit options for him. So maybe a couple of departures at United and maybe of incomings as well. So it could still be a busy last couple of days at Old Trafford."

Who could Manchester United sign before the transfer deadline?

United certainly aren't short of potential additions with several players linked to a late Old Trafford switch. Amid injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, the Red Devils are on the hunt for a new left-back, and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella has emerged as their primary option - although he featured against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup, meaning he will be cup-tied for the only trophy United are defending this season.

Elsewhere, United seem to be on the hunt for another midfielder. Alex Crook confirmed to GIVEMESPORT United's interest in Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojberg, but warned that both deals look unlikely at this stage. Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch has also been mentioned by Fabrizio Romano, although Liverpool appear to be the front-runners.

And with Henderson heading to Selhurst Park, United are also expected to sign an understudy to Onana in Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.