Manchester United appear to be going through a bit of a midfield rebuild this summer, with multiple incomings and outgoings still expected at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount was United's first official signing of the transfer window, joining the club from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

After Marcel Sabitzer's loan deal ended earlier in the summer, Erik ten Hag identified the middle of the park as an area in which he wanted to strengthen.

Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund later came through the door at Old Trafford, but the midfield could be a position that United look to focus on before the transfer window slams shut in September.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are now in their thirties, so adding fresh legs in the engine room could help them with the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in the Champions League.

Outgoings could also shape the rest of their business in this area, with multiple players linked with moves away from the club.

With the Premier League season edging closer to getting underway, GIVEMESPORT now have exclusive updates on two potential departures at Old Trafford and one reported target, who has been compared to Casemiro, from a variety of respected journalists.

Fred

Fred looks likely to be one player United will be willing to listen to offers for in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian started just 12 Premier League games last season, as per FBref, and with Mount already through the door and more potentially to follow, he could be deemed surplus to requirements this campaign.

After joining the Manchester club for a fee of around £52m back in 2018, according to Sky Sports, the Red Devils may struggle to recoup the majority of the money they forked out for him.

It could be difficult for Fred to find a place among the substitutes bench, never mind in the starting eleven, if ten Hag continues to reinforce his midfield.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Fred is guaranteed to leave the club before the window closes, and Ben Jacobs has now given us his verdict.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "With Fred, there are options. There's an opportunity in Saudi Arabia that would be well paid, but I think that he's exploring European opportunities and again, taking his time.

"I think it's difficult with Galatasaray, even though they would love to pull off that signing, and they have been quite active this summer."

All in all, it seems highly likely that Fred has already played his last game for the Red Devils, and there's a good chance he seeks a new challenge over the next few weeks.

United appear to be going in a different direction under ten Hag, looking for players focused heavily on their ability to look after the ball, as well as targeting younger stars such as Hojlund.

Scott McTominay

Similarly to Fred, McTominay could find himself struggling for minutes heading into the new season, which kicks off this weekend, with United hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

The Scottish international started just 11 Premier League games last term, playing a total of 1160 minutes in England's top flight.

McTominay has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Football Insider claiming that West Ham United are ready to open talks to sign the 6 foot 4 midfielder.

The report claims that United are set to demand in the region of £40m for McTominay, which could be a huge boost from a Financial Fair Play regulations perspective.

McTominay came through the academy at the Manchester club, meaning a sale would count as pure profit for the books.

Now, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has provided an update on his future, claiming that there are three clubs interested in securing his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "McTominay is another name that West Ham are monitoring to replace Declan Rice, but the request of Manchester United is considered too high at the moment.

"Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also following the United player."

Selling McTominay and Fred could be a mistake for United if they don't manage to secure an incoming, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see some movement in the midfield once one bit of business is confirmed.

If receiving a fee of £40m allows United to replace him with a player such as Sofyan Amrabat, then it feels like a no-brainer for ten Hag and his recruitment team.

Sofyan Amrabat

As touched upon, the sales of Fred or McTominay could free up some space in ten Hag's midfield.

The United duo have struggled with consistently performing at Old Trafford, so bringing in a player such as Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat could take them to the next level.

According to the MailOnline, United are looking to offload some of their deadwood to fund their pursuit of Amrabat this summer.

The Moroccan international would bring calmness and composure to United's midfield, and at the age of 26, experience, but with plenty of life left in the legs.

It's understood that Amrabat could cost less than £34m to prise him away from the Serie A club, which could be a bit of a bargain if McTominay leaves for a similar price.

Now, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has spoken about the potential arrival of Amrabat, comparing him to one of United's top performers from last term.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I would also say that I would expect Casemiro to play. That said, I think if Casemiro got injured, I can't see anyone within the United squad that can carry out that role as effectively.

"Whereas Amrabat, although he's not as good as Casemiro, I think he's a like-for-like replacement really."

Adding a player who is a similar profile to Casemiro could be a really smart move from ten Hag, with the Brazilian now in his thirties.

The former Real Madrid midfielder also picked up a handful of suspensions last season, and there's no doubt they are significantly weaker without him in the 11.