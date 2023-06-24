Manchester United’s transfer window is not going to plan.

With a pursuit for top target Harry Kane called off and no takeover yet completed, United hoped that by targeting Mason Mount - a player allowed to leave Chelsea - they could deliver an early transfer to manager Erik ten Hag to ease the transition towards next season.

Man United transfer latest - Mason Mount

Three bids later, United are frustrated - the latest £55million one rejected on Friday night. Their project for this summer is not on track as the squad is weaker now than it was when they ended last season.

The aim for this summer was to improve the XI yet even the basic squad numbers are currently down. United loanees Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst have not been kept on or replaced - and those are basic needs to go alongside the desire of a No9, defensive midfielder and centre-half. Of course, there is now the new dilemma of needing a goalkeeper too, with David De Gea scratching his head about the club’s treatment of him after 12 years of service.

It’s a complicated time but the purpose of this piece, let’s focus on the midfield.

United’s intent was that the third bid would be a final one for Mount. They have not intended to buckle to Chelsea’s £65million valuation, even with add-ons, as it is £15million more than be believe his true valuation to be given the one year left on his contract and the fact neither Chelsea nor Mount have shown desire to put their differences aside. United must now decide whether to leave Chelsea with Mount heading into pre-season or take a final round of talks seriously to make sure they get a signing through the door.

Even beyond Mount though, they still need at least one more midfielder. There are options out there…

Which other midfielders are Man United looking at?

Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch both are wondering how they are viewed at Bayern Munich and it is a moment United have become very aware of. Goretzka has been linked with United recently but sources are indicating his desire is more strong to stay and fight for his place than it is to seek a move. That stance will only change if it becomes clear he is not wanted and Bayern go into the market.

Gravenberch is a slightly more interesting one, and one that is not spoken about very much - mainly because Liverpool are most regularly linked - yet Ten Hag’s Ajax connection plays into this interest. He genuinely is concerned about playing time at the Allianz Arena following his £16m move last summer and would be more willing to take the leap into English football.

Declan Rice - a close friend of Mount - has been thought about but with no takeover confirmed, the funds to get involved on a cash level are tough. United would be more than open to throwing players into a deal but it would also mean beating off Arsenal and Manchester City.

There is still real interest in Adrien Rabiot at Juventus, a player that becomes more tempting over time, and his experience and qualities would help Ten Hag out in a moment when this transfer window is starting to look a bit precarious.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is someone they admire yet have not yet moved on. If they were going to do that, this would be the best time, given main rivals to sign him - Arsenal and Chelsea - are wrapped up in other things.

Amadou Onana of Everton is a player they have reports on but at the moment he seems more an observation point.

Players start returning for pre-season at the beginning of July and United need to move fast if there is to be a new face inside the dressing room.

