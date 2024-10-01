Former AC Milan and Ajax centre forward Marco van Basten has slammed a handful of Manchester United stars in the wake of their 3-0 loss in the Premier League to Tottenham Hotspur. He also labelled the club’s decision to sign Manuel Ugarte over the summer months as ‘idiotic’.

The midfielder, viewed as a long-term replacement for a struggling Casemiro, earned his first Premier League start against the north Londoners – but, ultimately, flattered to deceive in a double pivot with Kobbie Mainoo before the latter was hooked.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Basten won back-to-back Ballon d’Or in 1988 and 1989.

On home turf, goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke saw the Red Devils outworked and outsmarted in what has been labelled as Erik ten Hag’s worst game in charge since being appointed in the summer of 2022 – and Van Basten has not held back in his scathing assessment.

Van Basten’s Scathing Assessment of Man Utd and Ugarte

‘It’s idiotic how much Ten Hag has decided to invest in players’

Following the Red Devils’ three-goal hammering at the hands of Ange Postecoglou and his entourage on the weekend, football icon Van Basten highlighted flaws in the Uruguayan’s display before calling the club themselves ‘idiotic’ for shelling out a fee of £42.3 million on his signature.

Slamming the 23-year-old for his lackadaisical approach to the Tottenham game, per The Mirror, the Dutchman told Ziggo Sport: “I saw a new player walking around at Manchester United, (Manuel) Ugarte, for €50million (£42.3m). How is this guy walking around there?

“It's idiotic how much (Ten Hag) has decided to invest in players who are not even good."

The three-time Ballon d’Or winner, now 59 years of age, also took aim at a couple of players who have been at the club longer than Ugarte. Marcus Rashford, one of the highest-paid English footballers in 2024, was called ‘very bad’, while he believes Casemiro is ‘done’ at the top level.

"Name me one top player at Manchester United? At every club you see a top player. (Marcus) Rashford is very bad. Bruno Fernandes is a good player, (Andre) Onana is a good goalkeeper. That's it. Casemiro is done. (Alejandro) Garnacho is a decent player. But nobody carries that team."

The Greater Manchester-based outfit’s start to the season has, potentially, been Ten Hag’s worst since his appointment. A 3-0 win against Southampton and a commanding 7-0 victory over Barnsley are the only stand-out performances of the campaign.

Ten Hag’s Tricky Start to 2024/25

Dutchman, according to GMS sources, is facing ‘informal review’

Ten Hag and his men have endured a tricky start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign and are sitting in 12th place with just a duo of victories in six outings – but their latest 3-0 defeat to Postecoglou’s Tottenham was their worst – by far, as evidenced by Van Basten’s assessment.

In response, GIVEMESPORT sources have the understanding that the boss, who has won 71 times across his 123-game Old Trafford tenure, is set to undergo an ‘informal review’ amid an ever-growing feeling of discontent among fans over his side's lack of identity.

Man Utd - Next Five Fixtures Date / Time (BST) Opponent (H/A) Competition 03/10/24 / 20:00 Porto (A) Europa League 06/10/24 / 14:00 Aston Villa (A) Premier League 19/10/24 / 15:00 Brentford (H) Premier League 24/10/24 / 20:00 Fenerbahce (A) Europa League 27/10/24 / 14:00 West Ham Utd (A) Premier League

As results – and, more of a concern, performances - show no sign of improving, the Dutch tactician is evidently on thin ice and with an away trip to Porto and a visit to Aston Villa on the horizon, things could well go from bad to worse.