There have been some weird scenes inside football stadiums before, but this image from Manchester United’s FA Cup semi-final tie against Brighton is up there with the most bizarre.

Because one fan decided he needed to look his best not before the game, but during the match.

Both sets of fans travelled to the capital on Sunday afternoon, hoping to book their place in the final against Manchester City.

Brighton and United each had chances to win it, but neither side could break the deadlock after 90 minutes.

And neither could take the lead in 30 additional minutes of extra time, with the tie having to be settled on spot kicks.

Twelve perfect penalties kept both teams in it, but Solly Marsh then skied his effort, allowing Victor Lindelof to step up and book United’s return to Wembley Stadium.

Incredible scenes inside Wembley

The winning penalty sparked jubilant scenes among United fans.

And one player was desperate to join them, with Wout Weghorst sprinting towards the supporters after Lindelof converted.

Read More: Wout Weghorst: What did Man Utd striker do before Solly March’s penalty?

But we sincerely hope that one man had his haircut finished before the celebrations started.

Yes, you read that right.

One fan clearly did not have time to get himself a trim before United’s big day but was eager to look his best for the match.

So what did he do? He got someone to bring clippers and scissors into the stadium and give him a haircut while the game was on.

Nope, we are seriously not kidding.

Fans react to the Wembley barber

You do sometimes get lucky at the barbers with a decent game of football on the TV while someone cuts your hair, but nobody has probably been at a live game for one before.

And fans in surrounding seats were clearly baffled, as were more fans online who hoped he got everything done before Lindelof buried his penalty.

Manchester Derby in the FA Cup Final

If he had to look his best for the semi-final, the United supporter will definitely have to get a shape-up before June 3rd.

United are set to return to the capital in the summer for an all-Manchester final, and Erik ten Hag has said that he is looking forward to the game.

However, he stressed the importance of United’s other priorities as well.

“It's going to be a great final, but first we have other things to focus on. It's important to get into the Champions League next season,” he told BBC.

The two Manchester clubs have met twice already this season, with City winning 6-3 at the Etihad back in October, while United emerged victorious at Old Trafford in January.

With their head-to-head records for the season tied, both teams will be eager to secure the win and lift the prestigious trophy.