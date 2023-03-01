Outspoken pundit Simon Jordan has gone viral after giving his honest comments while comparing Manchester United and Manchester City.

United are historically one of the world’s biggest football clubs but their reputation as a formidable, trophy-winning machine has waned since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

Erik ten Hag, United’s sixth manager since Ferguson retired a decade ago, appears to be getting the Red Devils back on the right track.

The Dutchman won the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at the weekend. This was Man Utd’s first trophy since 2017.

Man City, on the other hand, have won four of the previous five Premier League titles. They have also lifted the League Cup on six occasions since 2013, plus the FA Cup.

The only trophy that continues to evade Pep Guardiola’s revered side is the Champions League.

Nobody could argue that City have overtaken United as Manchester’s best team since Ferguson’s retirement.

But Jordan believes United are still “five times the club” that City are.

What did Simon Jordan say about Man Utd and Man City?

“Undeniably, undoubtedly, irrefutably, unequivocally… Man United are five times the club that Manchester City are in terms of scale and reach,” he said on talkSPORT. “Not in terms of achievement…”

Host Jim White couldn’t resist laughing at Jordan, commenting: “That will go down well!”

Jordan replied: “Well, I don’t really care. It’s not designed to go down well. It’s not designed to go down badly. It’s designed to be a reflection of the facts.”

Asked if City will ever get close to United, Jordan added: “I think over a period of time it’s a distinct possibility that if you keep achieving the way Manchester City are, they will.

“Whether it’s from 1958, 1967, the ‘70s, or whether it’s from being the poster boys of the launch of the most powerful league in world football, United have been at the top of tree and have this legacy.

“And it’s almost an undiminishable legacy. They’ve not won a Premier League for 10 years, yet you talk about Man United and they dominate the front and back pages of the newspapers.

“There’s more eyes on the prize with Man United than any other football club around the world.

“It’s like Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Coca-Cola will always be the marquee soft drink and Pepsi is always the one chasing after it.”

Watch the clip here:

Needless to say, his comments have caused a stir on social media - although plenty of United fans believe the former Crystal Palace chairman has hit the nail on the head.

