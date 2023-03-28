Actors and Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds joined forces with iconic Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who starred in a brilliant video to announce a friendly between the Premier League club and National League side in San Diego.

Both sides will be preparing for their upcoming 2023/24 season, with United preparing to challenge for the title while National League leaders Wrexham will be hoping to play in League Two next year.

Despite the two cities being just under 54 miles apart from each other, both United and Wrexham will be taking a plane to California to play a friendly.

The game will take place on July 25 at the Snapdragon Stadium, which has a capacity of 35,000.

Sir Alex helps announce the friendly with Reynolds and McElhenney

And to announce the summer friendly between the two clubs, Reynolds and McElhenney posted a video collaborating with Ferguson, whose acting is incredible throughout.

At the start, the two actors-turned-owners talk about the nerves they are feeling, with Reynolds calling him, “a master intimidator” which is dismissed by McElhenney.

But as he joins the call, Ferguson can be seen looking unimpressed about the whole thing.

“It’s an honour to be speaking with you today Sir,” Reynolds says, only to be met with stony silence from the former United manager.

Eager to diffuse the tension, McElhenney follows up with: “We are truly grateful that you agreed to help announce the match between Wrexham and Manchester United.”

Again though, stony silence.

The two owners of the Welsh club continue in vain, but Ferguson continues to say nothing throughout.

And Reynolds, awkwardly, goes on to make excuses for leaving the call early, with McElhenney describing the whole thing as terrifying.

It then cuts to Ferguson sitting in his office, who is asked how the call went and reveals that the pair were on mute the whole time.

A brilliant performance from the serial winner, who clearly embraced the comedic vision of the two Hollywood actors. Even at 81 years of age, maybe he could make an appearance on the big screen.

Watch: Ferguson’s great performance to announce Wrexham vs Man United

Wrexham Boss excited for a memorable occasion

Both sides have expressed their excitement about the fixture, especially Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson, whose side will play in America for the first time.

“We’re looking forward to being able to play in the United States for the first time in the Club’s history,” he said. “The match against Manchester United is sure to be a memorable occasion at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego.”

United have said in a statement that Erik ten Hag will be playing, “a youth-focused team drawn from United’s travelling squad, supplemented by academy prospects.”

But Footballing Director John Murtough believes it will give the young players some valuable experience.

“This will be the first time the team has visited San Diego, and we are looking forward to playing in front of our passionate US fans at Snapdragon Stadium,” Murtough said.

“Pre-season tours are always a great occasion to give opportunities for our most promising young Academy players to gain valuable experience in the first-team environment, and this match against Wrexham AFC is a great example of that.”