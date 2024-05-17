Highlights Manchester United have had a poor season and need to improve with their squad building if they want to get back to their former glory.

As one of England’s biggest clubs, Manchester United have a penchant for expensive signings to keep up their domineering grasp on the global sports franchising scene. That said, for everyone Bruno Fernandes, there’s a plethora of others that the scouting team would rather not dwell on.

According to Capology, United's total for Gross Salaries for the 2023-2024 Season is a huge £198,710,000, or £3,821,346 per week. With the players selected, the totals are a little less dramatic, yet still weighty for the Premier League's second-highest wage payers (behind Manchester City).

With that said, the club's repeated struggles just don't seem to add up financially. This means something needs to change at Old Trafford and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now calling the shots, the club could look to save millions – around £60m even – if they can offload just five players. Maybe with the savings, the Red Devils can fix that leaky roof.

Manchester United Wages Via Capology Player Weekly Gross Contracted until Mason Greenwood £50,000 £2,600,000 June 30, 2025 Donny van de Beek £90,000 £4,680,000 June 30, 2025 Anthony Martial £250,000 £13,000,000 June 30, 2024 Raphael Varane £340,000 £17,680,000 June 30, 2024 Casemiro £350,000 £18,200,000 June 30, 2026 Total: £1,080,000 £56,160,000 N/A

Mason Greenwood

£2,600,000 gross, £50,000 per week

The very notion of Mason Greenwood's Manchester United career has been a contentious topic for a while now. However, with this season's loan at Getafe coming to an end, Greenwood's form of eight goals and six assists in 30 La Liga outings could see him move on. The 22-year-old has attracted admirers from Serie A, Saudi Arabia and even fellow Spanish clubs like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – and are looking for around £40m to sell.

A move would likely be valuable for both parties of player and club, with PR in mind as well as the fact that Greenwood's financial impact sits at a gross of £2,600,000, or £50,000 a week. Currently, it is undecided as to whether he'll be offered another contract. His current deal expires in June 2025.

Donny van de Beek

£4,680,000 gross, £90,000 per week

Donny van de Beek's tumultuous spell at United looks certain to draw to a close this summer as his contract expires. The midfielder spent the second half of this season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, yet struggled to make an impact as his season was hindered by a heel injury.

After failing to recreate any sort of form that was seen at Ajax, with very few opportunities - the 27-year-old looks set to move on. That said, the saga could continue, as his agent has spoken out claiming the Red Devils have blocked a potential move to any Premier League club. An Amsterdam return is allegedly out of the picture too, yet Ten Hag will likely be open to most offers that come his way, as van de Beek's £90,000-per-week tallies up to a gross of £4,680,000. Like Greenwood, his current contract expires in June 2025.

Anthony Martial

£13,000,000 gross, £250,000 per week

If you thought van de Beek was a forgotten aspect of Ten Hag's side, then Anthony Martial could be even more so. Especially given his extortionate wage of £250,000-per-week that tallies up to a gross of £13,000,000, Martial's bleak contribution of one goal in 13 Premier League appearances is simply not good enough for both parties.

With eight of those outings coming from the sub's bench, the 28-year-old will surely be wanting to move on. Like van de Beek, the French forward's contract expires this summer. He has already had his Old Trafford send-off following the end of a nine-year stay in Manchester.

Raphael Varane

£17,680,000 gross, £340,000 per week

Raphael Varane's contract is yet another whose contract comes to an end this summer, and it was recently announced that the French defender will be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.

After a spell where injuries restricted Varane to 93 appearances in his three seasons at United, his departure will shave off a large chunk of the annual wage bill with a gross of £17,680,000 or £340,000-per-week. This season, the former Real Madrid man's wage was the second-highest at Manchester United - and this tees up the next name in this feature nicely.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Highest Paid Player at Manchester United is Casemiro with a Gross Annual Salary of £18,200,000, or £350,000 per week. The 31-year-old Brazil international has 3 years (including this season gone) and £54,600,000 gross remaining with the club.

Casemiro

£18,200,000 gross, £350,000 per week

Casemiro is another name with an uncertain future. The Brazilian international of 75 caps is Manchester United's highest-paid asset. That said, the man who was also previously at Los Blancos with Varane has ultimately struggled in his two seasons in the Premier League.

With this, and his contract ticking down to two years with expiry set for June 2026 - Casemiro and United could both benefit from parting ways. The defensive midfielder has an £18,200,000 gross wage - with £350,000 being weekly. As the key statistic above outlines, the five-time Champions League winner has £56,000,000 gross left with United. It seems the club are beginning to feel it may be best to cash in now, especially considering how out of his depth he has looked this term.

Stats via Transfermarkt and Capology.