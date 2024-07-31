Highlights Manchester United consider Joey Veerman as an alternative target to Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte remains a top midfield choice despite valuation disputes with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils need to sell before they can buy in midfield with Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay likely to move.

Manchester United have identified PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joey Veerman as an alternative target to Manuel Ugarte, according to Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in the Paris Saint-Germain star to bolster their midfield options, with Erik Ten Hag seeing him as a perfect partner for Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the pitch.

However, there is still a gap in the valuation between the two clubs over the player and a deal is yet to progress despite Ugarte agreeing personal terms for a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United eye Joey Veerman

Manuel Ugarte is the top midfield target

The clubs have been in constant contact about a deal for months, but with the new Premier League season drawing nearer Manchester United officials have started looking at alternative options to ensure they are not left short.

Top of that list is PSV Eindhoven star Veerman, who has been described by journalist Rik Elfrink as "one of the very best football players in the Eredivisie".

Veerman was a key member of the squad that won the league title in 2023/24, while he also started all of the Netherlands' matches at Euro 2024 as they reached the semi-final before defeat to England.

Joey Veerman Eredivisie Stats 2023/24 Games 28 (1) Goals 5 Assists 16

A move for Ugarte is still expected to happen, with PSG close to finding an agreement with Benfica to sign Joao Neves, with a meeting scheduled for the coming days, which should then see them more open to letting Ugarte leave Paris before the deadline next month.

However, if a deal isn't done between PSG and Manchester United chiefs soon they are expected to move on to other targets and could move for Veerman quickly as they are aware that fierce rivals Liverpool are also watching his situation.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Joey Veerman had more assists (16) than anyone else in the Eredivisie in 2023/24.

Manchester United Must Sell to Buy in Midfield

At least 3 could move on before August 30 deadline

With a new midfielder expected to come into Old Trafford, there is an expectation that players will leave the club before the deadline too.

Casemiro has been a target for Saudi clubs all summer and had been expected to move on, but GMS sources believe he is now in line to start the opening Premier League fixture against Fulham as no bids have been received.

Another option to move on is Scott McTominay, who is a target for Fulham, West Ham and Galatasaray this summer but Manchester United's £30million-plus valuation is causing problems currently for buyers.

Christian Eriksen has fallen down the pecking order too after the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer and could move on later in the window to raise funds and create space, while Hannibal Mejbri is expected to be sold in the coming days according to Fabrizio Romano.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.