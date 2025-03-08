Andre Onana's days as Manchester United's number one look numbered, with the club looking at Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin as his replacement, as per reports in Spain.

The Red Devils have shipped 39 goals in the Premier League, and Onana has been a major culprit with several nervy performances. The Cameroonian has made three errors leading to goals, and his mistake-prone outings have made a new shot-stopper arriving in the summer look increasingly likely.

Lunin fits the bill for United as he has several years of experience at Madrid, where he's been Thibaut Courtois' understudy. The Ukrainian extended his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2030 last summer, but a lack of game time could see him opt to move on.

Manchester United Eye Lunin As Onana Replacement

The Ukrainian was on the Red Devils' radar last summer

El Chiringuito TV (via OKDiario) suggests that Lunin's agent Jorge Mendes' 'good relationship' with Manchester United could come in handy for Ruben Amorim this summer. It's claimed that they have contacted the Portuguese super agent in an attempt to sign the 26-year-old, but Madrid won't make negotiations easy.

Mendes brokered the Red Devils' recent acquisitions of Manuel Ugarte and Leny Yoro while he was a major driving force behind Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Bernabeu in 2009. He holds a strong connection with the Premier League giants, as do the La Liga heavyweights who sold Casemiro to them for £70 million in the summer of 2022.

Lunin was Madrid's number one for most of the 2023-24 campaign due to Courtois' ACL injury, and he impressed with several important performances. He was Los Blancos' hero when they knocked Manchester City out of the UEFA Champions League, a competition he's won twice, on penalties but handed the number one jersey back to the Belgian once his Belgian teammate regained fitness.

Andriy Lunin Statistics (UEFA Champions League 2023-24) Appearances 8 Clean Sheets 2 Saves Per Game 4.4 (78%) Successful Runs Out Per Game 0.3 (67%) Saves Made 35 Goals Prevented 2.12

Manchester United have several areas of Amorim's team to attend to in the summer, but Onana's shaky showings make a goalkeeper signing necessary. Lunin is a reliable option, and they are thought to be considering offering £33 million, which is a reasonable fee and one that coincides with INEOS' mission to balance the books.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 08/03/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox