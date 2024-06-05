Highlights Manchester United remain unsure on Sofyan Amrabat's future, despite a loan-to-buy clause.

Fiorentina are waiting for United to confirm whether they will make a £21.4m permanent move; and Amrabat wants to stay in England.

Amrabat, sought by Fulham and Palace, can be an affordable solution for United's midfield struggles.

Manchester United have still not made a communication on Sofyan Amrabat's future with the Moroccan star waiting to hear if the Red Devils will activate his loan-to-buy clause after joining on a temporary basis from Fiorentina last summer.

The midfielder struggled at times during his time at Old Trafford, garnering criticism for some sub-par displays at the Theatre of Dreams, though he did come good towards the end of the season and a battling performance in the 3-2 win over Newcastle United in May showed just what he is capable of. But even if United don't sign him on a permanent basis, Amrabat would want to stay in England, according to reports - and that could come in the form of another Premier League club.

Sofyan Amrabat: Transfer News Latest

Amrabat wants to stay in the Premier League

The report by Gianluca Di Marzio states that Amrabat's parent club, Fiorentina, have yet to receive any indication from United over a permanent move after they had inserted a loan-to-buy fee into his contract.

That stands at £21.4million, with an £8.5m loan fee already being paid to take the star to Old Trafford just for the season - though it remains to be seen whether INEOS will sanction the fee for a player who hasn't done too much to impress this season.

Di Marzio, however, states that the Moroccan international would like to stay in the Premier League - regardless of which club he ends up at. Fulham and Crystal Palace have both been linked with moves for his signature, with Palace chiefs believing that he is the perfect player to sit alongside Adam Wharton in the centre of the park for the future. After being labelled as 'extraordinary' by PSG boss Luis Enrique, he is not short of plaudits and that could work in his favour.

Sofyan Amrabat's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 16th Pass Completion Rate 88.1 6th Fouls Per Game 1.1 5th Tackles Per Game 1.3 10th Match rating 6.24 26th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 05/06/2024

Amrabat has made 10 starts for United in the Premier League this season, including 11 further substitute appearances - though he was largely unfavoured by Erik ten Hag throughout the turn of the new year, with his first start in 2024 coming towards the end of the season against Arsenal in May.

As a result, it seems as though any move taking him to Old Trafford is unlikely but with some spirited displays in a United team that is arguably their worst ever in the Premier League era, he has shone at times.

Amrabat Would be an Astute Signing for United

The Red Devils need midfield backup

With Casemiro reportedly likely to leave in the summer as part of INEOS' rebuild, United are in desperate need of a defensive midfielder to stamp their authority in the centre of the park. Scott McTominay is more suited to being a second-striker as opposed to a defensive-minded player, Kobbie Mainoo needs to develop physically before he can be trusted as a No. 6, and that only leaves Amrabat - who, at present, is leaving at the end of June.

His signing may not be the most exciting for United fans to consider, but with a chance to improve on what has been a lacklustre season from most of United's signings, the right environment with a rebuild of the squad could see him flourish.

Palace and Fulham's interest in signing the Moroccan as a marquee signing shows that he does have Premier League pedigree; it just may not be for the Red Devils just yet, though his addition would be an astute one at a relatively low price.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.